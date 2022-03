Netflix users are urging one another to cancel their subscription as the streaming service's new, increased pricing starts to come into effect. At the start of this year, Netflix announced it would be raising prices across all plans in the US. The standard plan has increased from $15.50 per month from $14, while the 4K plan has shot up to $20 per month from $18. Even the basic plan has gone up from $9 to $10 per month. Prices are also rising in Canada, though the UK and Europe are currently unaffected.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO