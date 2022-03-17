ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottm Forest v Liverpool: Who makes your FA Cup XI?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool face old foes Nottingham Forest for the first time in more than 20 years as...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

West Ham face Lyon and Rangers draw Braga in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham will play Lyon and Rangers face Braga in the Europa League quarter-finals after avoiding the most daunting-looking opponents in Friday’s draw. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig drew Atalanta in the other ties. The winners of the Barcelona-Frankfurt tie will face West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.
UEFA
BBC

Crystal Palace v Everton: Who makes your Toffees side?

Everton are back in action on Sunday when they face Crystal Palace in the last eight of the FA Cup. A much-needed win over Newcastle in the league will be a boost for Frank Lampard's side so who should make his starting XI as the Toffees look to make the semi-finals of the competition?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

Forest, Middlesbrough out to cause more shocks in FA Cup

Their priority was — and no doubt still is — sealing a return to the lucrative Premier League. But for second-tier clubs Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, this season has taken an unlikely detour courtesy of improbable runs in the FA Cup that have helped the famous competition regain some of its old luster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal make the trip to face Aston Villa on Saturday looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out. The Gunners' five-game winning run in the Premier League was brought to a halt by Jurgen Klopp's side, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino delivering the decisive blows in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

MATCHDAY: Madrid-Barcelona in ‘clásico’; Liverpool in FA Cup

Real Madrid will try to overcome the absence of Karim Benzema when it hosts fierce rival Barcelona and its revamped attack. A leg injury has ruled Benzema out of Sunday’s game against a Barcelona side that is a full 15 points adrift in the Spanish league standings but eager to end a run of six straight “clásicos” without a victory. Liverpool looks to keep alive its quadruple hopes by reaching the FA Cup semifinals with a win at second-tier Nottingham Forest. Erling Haaland is likely to make his first Bundesliga start since January for Borussia Dortmund at Cologne. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to Monaco in the French league. Fourth-place Juventus faces last-place Salernitana in Serie A.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andy Lochhead: Former Burnley & Aston Villa striker dies aged 81

Former Burnley and Aston Villa striker Andy Lochhead has passed away aged 81. Burnley said they were "saddened" by the news about a player who "made more than 200 appearances for the club, scoring over 100 goals". Lochhead scored four when Burnley beat Manchester United 6-1 in a league game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer-Chelsea stroll past Middlesbrough into FA Cup semis

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (Reuters) - Chelsea continued to make light of their off-pitch turmoil with another impressive display on it as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday. First-half goals by Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech knocked the stuffing out of second-tier Middlesbrough who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Alexander-Arnold, Wembley and 'first time' in Nottingham

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for “weeks” after picking up a hamstring injury. Klopp also said Mohamed Salah had “felt his foot again” after the Arsenal game so will be reviewed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League

Brentford will be looking to continue their momentum when they travel to face Leicester in the Premier League. The Bees moved eight points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Burnley last time out, which followed on from their 3-1 success at Norwich the previous week. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Oxford United 1-1 Ipswich Town

Luke McNally scored with almost the last touch of the game as Oxford United snatched a 1-1 draw against fellow promotion hopeful Ipswich. Town took the lead in the 70th minute when Bersant Celina finished off a flowing move by turning in Wes Burns' cross. And the visitors looked to...
SOCCER

