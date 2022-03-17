ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Hospital Mortality From Non-SARS-CoV-2 Causes Up Among Seniors

physiciansweekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, March 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among Medicare beneficiaries, there was an increase in mortality rates in the 30 days after hospital admission for non-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (non-SARS-CoV-2) causes during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through September 2021), according to a study published online March 9 in...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
contagionlive.com

Mortality Rates Among Non-Covid Patients Increased During Pandemic

Patients hospitalized during the COVID-29 pandemic for unrelated conditions were 20% more likely to die than in the prepandemic period. Over the last 2 years, hospitals and COVID-19 became intrinsically linked. Hospital admissions for non-COVID-19 diseases declined significantly after the coronavirus outbreak. However, these other illnesses, injuries, and infections persisted during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Certainly, people avoiding emergency care due to stay-at-home orders or fear of contracting COVID-19 increased the number of non-COVID-19 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AHA News

These three risk factors may have the biggest impact on dementia cases

Nearly half of all dementia cases in the U.S. may be linked to a dozen modifiable risk factors – most notably high blood pressure, obesity and physical inactivity, according to new research. The findings suggest a large portion of dementia cases could be prevented, especially among Black and Hispanic adults, who had the highest percentage of combined risk factors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galveston, TX
Health
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
Click2Houston.com

Judge says he wants mother of 4 abandoned children discovered in Spring to focus on her mental health

HOUSTON – The mother of four abandoned children discovered in Spring made an emotional appearance in court Monday. Angela Huff, 27, was charged Friday with four counts of child abandonment. Huff, who is currently out of jail on bond, went before a judge Monday afternoon in Harris County’s 185th District Criminal Court to hear conditions of her bond and receive her statutory warning.
SPRING, TX
The Press

BMI Tied to Pain in Patients With Hand Osteoarthritis

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with hand osteoarthritis, higher body mass index (BMI) is associated with greater pain severity not just in the hands, but also in the feet, knees, and hips, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marthe Gløersen,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Channel 3000

How different types of chronic pain impact health

It is estimated that 1.5 billion people globally live with chronic pain and prevalence increases as people age. The leading causes of chronic pain include nerve damage, arthritis, and cancer. Chronic pain can—and often does—interfere with daily life, and can impact both mental and physical health. Citing data...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Pyramid

Pre-COVID study shows positive outcomes for people with pneumonia

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, pneumonia was the leading cause of infectious disease death in the United States. A study conducted by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City has shown positive outcomes for patients suffering from the respiratory disease. Sixteen community hospitals participated in the the study...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Ors#Sars#Race And Ethnicity#Medicare#Healthday News#Hispanic#Medicaid
Daily Mail

Wisconsin dentist could get decades in prison for breaking his patients' teeth by drilling holes in them so that he could charge for fixing the damage – and pocket MILLIONS from the procedures

A Wisconsin dentist could face decades in prison after he intentionally broke and drilled holes in patients' teeth so he could charge them for repairs, allowing him to take home millions from procedures. Scott Charmoli, 61, of Grafton, has been convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two...
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Reducing your risk of pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
contagionlive.com

CDI Trial on Hold as FDA Probes SARS-CoV-2 Safety Protocols

Finch Therapeutics said it is providing information to the Food and Drug Administration to explain its testing protocols. The maker of an investigational therapy for recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI) says it has paused a phase 3 trial of its donor-derived microbiome pill after receiving a clinical hold letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
INDUSTRY
Click10.com

Study finds majority of people tolerate statins

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The world’s largest study into Statins finds that intolerance to cholesterol-lowering medication is often overestimated and overdiagnosed. Endocrinologist Dr. Paul Jellinger with the Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care said the study found that less than ten percent of people taking statin medications suffer any side effects. The most commonly reported are cramps and muscle aching.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
Nature.com

A multicenter evaluation of computable phenotyping approaches for SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalizations

Diagnosis codes are used to study SARS-CoV2 infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in administrative and electronic health record (EHR) data. Using EHR data (April 2020"“March 2021) at the Yale-New Haven Health System and the three hospital systems of the Mayo Clinic, computable phenotype definitions based on ICD-10 diagnosis of COVID-19 (U07.1) were evaluated against positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen tests. We included 69,423 patients at Yale and 75,748 at Mayo Clinic with either a diagnosis code or a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. The precision and recall of a COVID-19 diagnosis for a positive test were 68.8% and 83.3%, respectively, at Yale, with higher precision (95%) and lower recall (63.5%) at Mayo Clinic, varying between 59.2% in Rochester to 97.3% in Arizona. For hospitalizations with a principal COVID-19 diagnosis, 94.8% at Yale and 80.5% at Mayo Clinic had an associated positive laboratory test, with secondary diagnosis of COVID-19 identifying additional patients. These patients had a twofold higher inhospital mortality than based on principal diagnosis. Standardization of coding practices is needed before the use of diagnosis codes in clinical research and epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy