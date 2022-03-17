ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Ohio’s wine industry: Shifting careers from technology to agribusiness

By Tony Mirones
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DONwV_0ei88OQz00

LANCASTER, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A central Ohio couple changed their lifestyle from raising a family and working the 40 hours per week grind to operating a vineyard and two wineries.

Married for 35 years, Valarie Coolidge raised the family and her husband Robin worked the grind in information technology. That changed when they purchased Wyandot Winery in 2006. It became a full-time career when they started Rockside Winery and Vineyards in 2014 in rural Fairfield County.

Ohio Wine and Grapes 2016 Economic Impact
Full-time Equivalent Jobs 8,067
Wages Paid $264 million
Wine Produced (Gallons) 1.228.000
Retail Value of Ohio Wine Sold $61 million
Number of Wineries 265
Grape-Bearing Acres 1,500
Wine-Related Tourism Expenditures $321 million
Number of Wine-Related Tourists 1,377,000
Taxes Paid: Federal / State and Local $75 million/ $72 million
Source: The Economic Impact Of Ohio Wine And Wine Grapes – 2016
Ohio wildlife officials report 3 bird flu cases

“The best thing about owning your own business is that your challenges are your own,” Robin said. “I was an IT guy for 30 years. All of the challenges I was getting were somebody else’s challenges.”

He openly recognized there are stressful times of running the wineries.

“I would never go back to working for somebody unless I absolutely had to,” Robin said.

Robin went from pushing buttons on a keyboard to pushing tractors out of the mud.

The Coolidges are part of the growing grape industry in Ohio. Since 2016, wineries have increased by 20 percent; there are currently 373 of them in the Buckeye State.

The Coolidges want people to feel comfortable drinking wine and Robin offered this advice as to when to drink what type of wine, “Don’t be intimidated.”

“It’s a lifestyle choice. That’s really what it’s all about,” he said.

Wine industry in Ohio

The popularity of wineries and vineyards is bustling as there are more than 373 of them around the state, including many in central Ohio. NBC4i.com has a recurring series on the industry. Here are our previous reports:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Fairfield County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
WKBN

Stolen tortoises returned to Ohio pet store

Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the Hilltop neighborhood. The man was accused of taking two tortoises valued at $500 while the women distracted the owner.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Grapes#Agribusiness#Wcmh#Wyandot Winery#Vineyards#Ohio Wine Sold#Federal State
WKBN

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy