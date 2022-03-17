Everton v Newcastle: Team news

Chelsea will travel to Middlesbrough for their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday and their mode of transportation has hit headlines in the build-up.Earlier in the week manager Thomas Tuchel had said the Blues couldn’t fly because of the cap on travel spend put on the club due to Roman Abramovich’s sanctions. However, in his press conference on Friday Tuchel said they would be able to take a plane.He said: “Everybody worked hard to make it happen and it has gone through. We can travel by plane which is very good as we only had the Lille match two days ago...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO