ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Looking back two years during the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Scott Sheahen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Emnx_0ei87yNU00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The COVID-19 pandemic is now two years old.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus pandemic. And on March 19, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the first stay-at-home order.

Cottage Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, thinks this is only the beginning of COVID.

“I think that it is very likely that this virus will stay with us for the long term,” she said.

Since the pandemic started, WHO stated there have been more than 460 million confirmed cases and 6 million deaths worldwide. At home, California has done better compared to other states. California has had the 13th fewest cases and 12th fewest deaths per capita.

As the pandemic continues, Dr. Fitzgibbons said the virus is changing.

"As every new variant came along it did appear to become less fatal. But what it also did is it became more infectious," she said. "And that’s really what caused this massive, quite devastating surge that we felt in the community over the last couple of months with Omicron.”

The Omicron surge was so infectious in Santa Barbara County, Public Health officials stated there were almost as many cases in all of 2021 as there were just in January of 2022. But it was the Delta surge at the start of 2021 that saw the most deaths. 160 people died in Santa Barbara County in January 2021.

Moving forward, health leaders said we’re better prepared for future variants or another pandemic.

“We have wastewater surveillance, we have case monitoring better than ever before, we have variant detections and sequencing," said Dr. Fitzgibbons. "And we have better networks and connections with other communities around our state, our country and even around the world.”

Dr. Fitzgibbons said there will likely be an uptick in cases as masks come off and the world opens up, but the higher the vaccination rate, the lower the risk.

The post Looking back two years during the COVID-19 Pandemic appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
TODAY.com

These 10 cities are the happiest places to live in America

These days, Americans have a lot to be stressed out about. While coronavirus case numbers are falling globally, the World Health Organization says it is too early to declare the pandemic over. And Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a refugee crisis and roiled markets — with U.S. and European officials predicting the conflict will only worsen.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Covid#Omicron
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

500-Pound Bear 'Hank The Tank' Gets Reprieve Following New DNA Evidence

A 500-pound black bear accused of breaking into 28 homes in South Lake Tahoe, California, was wrongfully implicated in at least some of the incidents. New DNA evidence shows that the bear, who has become widely known as “Hank the Tank,” is just one of multiple food-seeking bears involved in break-ins in the wealthy neighborhood of Tahoe Keys.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ticks carrying mysterious but potentially deadly virus now found in 6 US states, study says

Scientists have found that the rare but potentially deadly Heartland virus is circulating in lone star ticks in Georgia, confirming the virus’ active transmission happening within the state.The scientists, in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, conducted a genetic analysis of virus samples isolated from ticks collected in central Georgia.Researchers, including those from Emory University in the US, have said the virus’ genetic material RNA has been detected in immature and mature stages of the tick A. americanum from Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas and New York until now, although it remains unclear if the virus...
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy