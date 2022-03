Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Weakest Link opened Season 2 on Sunday with just 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, falling well shy of its previous lows (2.5 mil/0.5). Bookending the quizzer, The Courtship (590K/0.1) plunged 40 percent in audience from its debut, while Transplant (1.1 mil/0.1) was pretty steady versus its season opener. Elsewhere: ABC | AFV (4.8 mil/0.5), American Idol (6.4 mil/0.9) and The Rookie (3.2 mil/0.4) were all down, though Idol still dominated Sunday in the demo. CBS | 60 Minutes (7.6 mil/0.7) scored Sunday’s biggest audience. The Equalizer (6.7...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO