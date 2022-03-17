ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nodal cytotoxic peripheral T-cell lymphoma occurs frequently in the clinical setting of immunodysregulation and is associated with recurrent epigenetic alterations

By Alina Nicolae
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNodal peripheral T-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified (PTCL, NOS) with cytotoxic phenotype is overall rare, with most reports coming from Asia. Given its elusive pathobiology, we undertook a clinicopathological and molecular study of 54 Western patients diagnosed with PTCL, NOS expressing cytotoxic molecules, within a lymph node. More commonly males (M/F-2,6/1)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

PTEN/PI3K/Akt pathway alters sensitivity of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia to -asparaginase

Childhood T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) still remains a therapeutic challenge due to relapses which are resistant to further treatment. l-asparaginase (ASNase) is a key therapy component in pediatric T-ALL and lower sensitivity of leukemia cells to this drug negatively influences overall treatment efficacy and outcome. PTEN protein deletion and/or activation of the PI3K/Akt signaling pathway leading to altered cell growth and metabolism are emerging as a common feature in T-ALL. We herein investigated the relationship amongst PTEN deletion, ASNase sensitivity and glucose metabolism in T-ALL cells. First, we found significant differences in the sensitivity to ASNase amongst T-ALL cell lines. While cell lines more sensitive to ASNase were PTEN wild type (WT) and had no detectable level of phosphorylated Akt (P-Akt), cell lines less sensitive to ASNase were PTEN-null with high P-Akt levels. Pharmacological inhibition of Akt in the PTEN-null cells rendered them more sensitive to ASNase and lowered their glycolytic function which then resembled PTEN WT cells. In primary T-ALL cells, although P-Akt level was not dependent exclusively on PTEN expression, their sensitivity to ASNase could also be increased by pharmacological inhibition of Akt. In summary, we highlight a promising therapeutic option for T-ALL patients with aberrant PTEN/PI3K/Akt signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer incidence in healthy Swedish peripheral blood stem cell donors

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) has been used for over 20 years to obtain peripheral blood stem cells from healthy donors for allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concerns have been raised about a potentially increased cancer incidence in donors after donation, especially regarding haematological malignancies. In a prospective Swedish national cohort study, we studied the cancer incidence after donation in 1082 Swedish peripheral blood stem cell donors, donating between 1998 and 2014. The primary objective was to evaluate if the cancer incidence increased for donors treated with G-CSF. With a median follow-up time of 9.8 years, the incidence of haematological malignancies was 0.85 cases per 1000 person-years, and did not significantly differ from the incidence in age-, sex- and residence-matched population controls (hazard ratio 1.70, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.79"“3.64, p value 0.17), bone marrow donors or non-donating siblings. The total cancer incidence for peripheral blood stem cell donors was 6.0 cases per 1000 person-years, equal to the incidence in matched population controls (hazard ratio 1.03, 95% CI 0.78"“1.36, p value 0.85), bone marrow donors or non-donating siblings. In this study of healthy peripheral blood stem cell donors, the cancer incidence was not increased after treatment with G-CSF.
CANCER
Nature.com

Immune cells alter genetic decoding in cancer

Cancer cells make proteins in which the amino acid phenylalanine is swapped for tryptophan when immune cells trigger a tryptophan shortage. This finding reveals unexpected dynamics of genetic decoding. Pavel V. Baranov 0 &. Pavel V. Baranov is in the School of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, University College Cork, Cork...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Inferring number of populations and changes in connectivity under the n-island model

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-021-00426-9, published online 12 April 2021. The author originally listed as Camille NoÃ»s on this article [1] is fictitious (http://www.cogitamus.fr/indexen.html) and as such does not fulfil the requirements for authorship. The correct authorship list is: Armando Arredondo, Beatriz Mourato, Khoa Nguyen, Simon Boitard, Willy RodrÃguez, Olivier Mazet & LounÃ¨s Chikhi. This has been corrected.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell Lymphoma#Nodal#Ptcl#Nos#Extranodal#Ldh#Immunophenotypically#Eber
Nature.com

Time trends in primary therapy and relative survival of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by stage: a nationwide, population-based study in the Netherlands, 1989"“2018

It is unclear whether survival in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) continues to increase in an era where rituximab-containing chemotherapy reigns for almost two decades. Therefore, we evaluated trends in primary therapy and relative survival (RS) among Dutch DLBCL patients diagnosed between 1989 and 2018. Analyses were performed separately according to the stage I (N"‰="‰6952) and stage II"“IV disease (N"‰="‰20,676), stratified by calendar period and age (18"“64, 65"“74, and â‰¥75 years). The use of chemotherapy"‰Â±"‰radiotherapy increased over time across all age and stage groups. As of the mid-2000s, >95% of chemotherapy-treated patients received chemoimmunotherapy, irrespective of age and stage. Overall, RS increased significantly over time across all age groups, especially after 2003 when rituximab-containing chemotherapy had become the standard of care. However, RS increased less pronounced between 2003"“2010 and 2011"“2018 than between 1989"“2002 and 2003"“2010. These findings were congruent across all studied stage groups. Five-year RS across the three age groups during 2011"“2018 was 96%, 84%, and 67% for stage I DLBCL and 75%, 60%, and 46% for stage II"“IV DLBCL. Collectively, survival in DLBCL increased modestly beyond the initial introduction of rituximab, with apparent survival differences across age and stage that warrant novel treatment approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The link between circulating follicular helper T cells and autoimmunity

Follicular helper T (TFH) cells provide help to B cells, supporting the formation of germinal centres that allow affinity maturation of antibody responses. Although usually located in secondary lymphoid organs, T cells bearing features of TFH cells can also be identified in human blood, and their frequency and phenotype are often altered in people with autoimmune diseases. In this Perspective article, I discuss the increase in circulating TFH cells seen in autoimmune settings and explore potential explanations for this phenomenon. I consider the multistep regulation of TFH cell differentiation by the CTLA4 and IL-2 pathways as well as by regulatory T cells and highlight that these same pathways are crucial for regulating autoimmune diseases. The propensity of infection to serve as a cue for TFH cell differentiation and a potential trigger for autoimmune disease development is also discussed. Overall, I postulate that alterations in pathways that regulate autoimmunity are coupled to alterations in TFH cell homeostasis, suggesting that this population may serve as a core sentinel of dysregulated immunity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015

Little is known about socioeconomic differences in epilepsy mortality. This study examined educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the general population in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015. Education-specific mortality estimates for individuals aged 30"“74 in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were obtained from census-linked mortality datasets while data for Finland came from the register-based population and death data file of Statistics Finland. Trends and educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality were assessed using age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) per 100,000 person years and age-adjusted mortality rate ratios (RRs) calculated using Poisson regression. ASMRs were higher in men than women in all countries. ASMRs reduced in 2000"“2015 among all men and women except for Finnish women. Among men, an inverse educational gradient in epilepsy mortality in 2000"“2007 widened in 2008"“2015 with ASMRs falling among high and mid educated men in all countries but increasing among low educated men in three countries. An inverse educational gradient in female mortality remained in all countries throughout 2000"“2015. Although epilepsy mortality fell in the Baltic countries and Finland (men only) in 2000"“2015, this masked a clear inverse educational gradient in mortality that became steeper across the period.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Ionizing radiation modulates human macrophages towards a pro-inflammatory phenotype preserving their pro-invasive and pro-angiogenic capacities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep18765, published online 06 January 2016. This Article contains an error in the description of the data presented in FigureÂ 2. Each blot demonstrating a protein of interest, or of its phosphorylated form, is matched with the expression of Î²-actin, used as loading control. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A dentist's dilemma: sharing wellbeing concerns to safeguard Scotland's children

Introduction Over a decade ago, Getting it right for every child (GIRFEC) introduced the 'Named Person' as a central contact with whom professionals could share 'wellbeing' concerns in Scotland, aiming to promote inter-agency working to avoid potential child protection issues. The mandatory 'Named Person' scheme has since been repealed but the professional's responsibility to share concerns at wellbeing level remains.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated genomics point to immune vulnerabilities in pleural mesothelioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98414-w, published online 27 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results section, under subheading 'High level of VISTA is frequent in epithelioid mesothelioma and its expression level correlates with Hedgehog and immune pathway components',. "Ki67 correlated with copy number...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD

