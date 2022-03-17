ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Gel-pellet ‘challenge’ could lead to injuries or criminal charges, police departments warn

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOa8x_0ei7yUAh00

(NEXSTAR) – Police in several parts of the country say they’re seeing increased reports of people inflicting injury to each other — and sometimes children — with toy guns designed to fire gel- or water-based pellets.

Officials also believe the trend may have first gained traction on social media, as part of a “challenge” named after Orbeez, a brand of small absorbent “water beads.”

“We continue to see teenagers … discharging splat ball guns (Orbeez) at other people … even at innocent bystanders,” police in Peachtree City, Georgia, said on Facebook earlier this week. “Now they are modifying the beads to be more painful.”

In its post, Peachtree City police included a photo of a young boy whose face was bloodied as a result of an attack by “a group of teens” who rode by on their bicycles and fired modified gel pellets at the victim.

“The police department will be pursuing criminal charges on all persons caught discharging these weapons at other persons on city property,” police added.

Wrong-way crash leaves 2 seriously injured

Law enforcement officials in several other cities — including those in Pasco County, Florida, and Pleasanton, California — have also warned residents and school-aged children of the possible dangers that can result from firing gel pellets at others.

“When it comes to actually shooting projectiles at somebody, they do cause welts if it hits you in the face or the eyes,” Timothy Munday, a school resource officer at Myrtle Beach Middle School in South Carolina, told Nexstar’s WBTW. “It can cause major injuries, so you may look at an assault [charge] there. If you bring them on the school grounds, we can interpret them as weapons.”

The manufacturer of Orbeez has since responded to reports of teenagers who may be misusing its water-absorbent beads, which are marketed as “squishy” sensory toys for children ages 5 and up.

“Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” wrote Spin Master, the maker of Orbeez, in a statement shared with NPR.

Spin Master added that it does not manufacture or sell any type of gun designed to fire its beads.

Spin Master, however, is still encouraging its customers to take the “Orbeez challenge” on social media, although the company is merely suggesting that kids show off their Orbeez-based projects or playtime ideas online, rather than pelt each other with the beads.

iPhone update allows users with masks to unlock phones with Face ID: Here’s how

A representative for TikTok, where some of the videos had been shared, was not immediately available to comment. The platform’s Community Guidelines specifically prohibit videos “depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying” dangerous acts, as well as illegal activity and certain amateur stunts.

TikTok also appears to have removed or redirected users from certain videos that showcase the more harmful version of the “#OrbeezChallenge,” but many such videos — with slightly different hashtags including #OrbeezGun or #OrbeeChallenge — remained as of Thursday morning.

See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

The Independent

Crying officer claims he thought police were being ‘executed’ during shooting that killed Breonna Taylor

An ex-Louisville police officer testifying during the Breonna Taylor trial broke down and claimed he believed his fellow officers were being "executed" when he fired on the unarmed Ms Taylor and her boyfriend. Brett Hankison, 45, recounted his version of the night that Ms Taylor was killed by police. According to Mr Hankison, he and fellow Louisville officers broke into the apartment of Kenneth Walker, Ms Taylor's boyfriend, who then fired his gun at them. He recalled seeing the muzzle flash from Mr Walker's gun and began to fire back, apparently mistaking the pistol fire for an AR-15. "It...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

George Floyd: Officer snaps when asked why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
