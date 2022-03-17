ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British-Iranians release helped by nuclear talks, Ukraine: analysts

By JESSICA TAYLOR, Gal ROMA, HAMID FOROUTAN, Charles ONIANS, Leon Neal
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tx7N_0ei7yRWW00
The release of British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori was given a push by progress on reviving the stalled Iran nuclear deal, according to analysts /ISNA/AFP/File

The deal to release British-Iranian detainees was given vital impetus by nuclear talks in Vienna and the West's evolving energy needs in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine, analysts said on Thursday.

Tehran's high-profile release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori on Wednesday came as the UK paid nearly £400 million ($523 million, 474 million euros) to settle a debt dating back to the 1970s amid sign of a potential thaw in Iran's relations with the West.

At the same time, talks in Vienna to renew a 2015 pact with Iran to relieve sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme "made this deal possible", said Ali Vaez, Iran analyst with the International Crisis Group.

"Without it, it was hard to imagine that, when Iran and the West are at daggers drawn, these kind of deals could take place," he told AFP.

"This was purely a bilateral problem between Iran and the UK... but (a deal) was only possible in the broader context of constructive engagement.

"In fact a lot of stars would have to align for an agreement like this to be executed."

The detainee-debt deal required regional cooperation, including with Oman where the UK debt payment is being held, and "there was a need for a US greenlight and there was a need for constructive engagement between Iran and the UK," Vaez said.

Allan Hassaniyan, from the University of Exeter's Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, said the Shah-era debt paid by London will be particularly useful in sanctions-hit Iran.

Tehran is "quite desperate" to access funds, Hassaniyan told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDDld_0ei7yRWW00
Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori returned to the UK early Thursday on a chartered government jet via Oman /POOL/AFP

"It's a matter of desperation but it's also a window for Iran to operate differently," he said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has provided Iran with a new opportunity because the West is very desperate for access to new energy resources in the absence of Russia."

By releasing the two detainees, the Iranians are "sending a signal that they want to commit into this new international system".

- 'Pragmatic policy' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNWQK_0ei7yRWW00
Iran's nuclear sites /AFP

Iran expert Seyed Ali Alavi from London's SOAS said the deal signifies a change in British strategy rather than from Iran, which has always simply wanted the debt repaid.

The UK government has said it could not repay the debt because of US-led sanctions, but Alavi said that when the first nuclear deal was signed in 2015, sanctions were removed and the UK government could then have legally repaid.

"This should have been sorted out ages ago... The moment Britain decided to pursue a pragmatic policy, then immediately we did see the result in this regard," he told AFP.

"The war in Ukraine, and the shock in the energy market might be a wake up call for us, in the UK and in the West, that there is a country called Iran that is very rich in terms of oil and gas," said Alavi.

The ICG's Vaez said that when, as now seems likely, a new nuclear deal is inked, "there will be a psychological impact on the oil market in anticipation of Iran's return".

"And when additional Iranian oil exports eventually hit the market, the prices will come down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZovp_0ei7yRWW00
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has avoided saying their detention was linked to a debt for a cancelled defence contract but confirmed the money had now been paid /UK PARLIAMENT/AFP

The irony is that while Iran has bigger gas reserves than Russia, it cannot export them as its gas fields are underdeveloped because of Western sanctions.

"I think this is one of the short-sighted Western policies towards Iran over the past two decades as a result of sanctions -- Europe deprived itself of an alternative to Russian gas," said Vaez.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Iran Nuclear Deal#Russia#Oil And Gas#British Iranians#Isna Afp File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Fortune

China’s Xi Jinping could rescue Vladimir Putin and Russia from Western sanctions. Here’s why he won’t

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed the pros and cons of invading Ukraine last month, he gambled that he could rely on the support of a crucial ally: his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. And for a while that bet paid off.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China says it is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after saying it 'deeply regretted' the war in sign that Beijing's support for Putin is wavering

China has seemingly offered to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid its strongest comments yet over the conflict. A statement from Beijing yesterday said: 'Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire.'. Chinese authorities added they...
POLITICS
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy