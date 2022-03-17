Tonight's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

As many parts of the country are reaching the tail end of winter and the first days of spring, conditions are changing on waterways across the U.S. One phenomenon that occurs as frozen rivers melt is called an “ice jam,” which is when chunks of ice clump together and block the flow of a river. When these jams release, huge chunks of ice and strong flows of water can quickly be sent downstream without notice. The intensity of such an event was on full display recently on a river in Vermont.

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 14 DAYS AGO