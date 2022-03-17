ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Tonight's full worm moon, which gets its odd nickname from season change, rises tonight

abc11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch's full moon has several other nicknames, including the wind strong moon, the sugar moon, the eagle moon and the goose moon. The night sky is closing out the last week of winter -- and...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Here’s when you can expect the final freeze of the season

Meteorological spring begins on March 1, while astronomical spring begins about 20 days later. No matter when you mark the beginning of the warming season, much of the U.S. will continue to see freezing weather well into May. For gardeners, the final freeze of the season means they can start...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worm Moon#Full Moon#Cold Moon#Accuweather#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Nasa
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Field & Stream

Video: Ice Jam Release Turns New England River into a Raging Torrent

As many parts of the country are reaching the tail end of winter and the first days of spring, conditions are changing on waterways across the U.S. One phenomenon that occurs as frozen rivers melt is called an “ice jam,” which is when chunks of ice clump together and block the flow of a river. When these jams release, huge chunks of ice and strong flows of water can quickly be sent downstream without notice. The intensity of such an event was on full display recently on a river in Vermont.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
KIMT

Spring-like Temperatures In Sight for Next Week

Get ready to enjoy some warmer weather! Temperatures are expected to warm up well above average by Sunday and remain mild through much of next week. Highs will reach the 50s across the area and it's even possible we could be talking about temperatures near 60 next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

From snow to fire danger, changes are coming!

After a quick late season snowfall, melting will happen quickly over the weekend. Here’s Friday’s observed snowfall totals. Look for clear and cold conditions Friday night with lows around 20. Some re-freezing of melted roads and sidewalks will be possible. The weekend will be sharply warmer with a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hot poles: Antarctica, Arctic 70 and 50 degrees above normal

Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average.Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records Friday as the region neared autumn. The two-mile high (3,234 meters) Concordia station was at 10 degrees (-12.2 degrees Celsius),which is about 70 degrees warmer than average, while the even higher Vostok station hit a shade above 0 degrees (-17.7 degrees Celsius), beating its all-time record by about 27 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), according to a tweet from...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy