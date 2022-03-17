Preparations To Begin For Manistee Hospital Renovation Project

Preparations are commencing this week for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s emergency department renovation project that was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release from Munson Healthcare, preparations will begin with the temporary move of the emergency department to the hospital’s third floor.

They say the plan allows construction to be uninterrupted and enables all emergency department clinical care to be delivered in a dedicated patient area.

According to Manistee Hospital President and CEO James Barker, a multidisciplinary team has been working to ensure a smooth transition of services, considering clinical, safety, quality, infection prevention, facility, IT, communication and wayfinding needs.

“This renovation project is the result of many years of hard work and planning,” said Barker. “To see it finally become a reality is extremely gratifying. We are excited to provide updated space and privacy for our patients, as well as providing an enhanced work environment for our healthcare team.”

The emergency department’s relocation to the hospital’s third floor is scheduled for Tuesday, March 22, and plans call for patients to be treated in the new area starting Wednesday, March 23.

Officials say Barker characterizes the current emergency department space as outdated and renovations are necessary to address critical needs such as patient safety, privacy and comfort while delivering enhanced patient experience.

They say previous renovations were made in the 1990’s, with some sections dating back to 1968.

Once renovated, the emergency department will have new heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment, along with additional airborne isolation rooms, fire suppression, enhanced security and lockdown capabilities, additional safety rooms for behavioral health patients, private rooms and an integrated registration area.

Furthermore, Munson Healthcare says thanks to 226 donors, the $1 million fundraising goal was achieved.

“It has been a long journey to get to this point,” said Deb Bowman, Emergency Department director. “Our Emergency Department staff are looking forward to providing care for our patients in this new space. We are very grateful for the generous support from our community.”

Munson Healthcare says the project is scheduled for completion by October.