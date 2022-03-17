The Port Infrastructure Project Working Group Meeting

The city of Port Townsend, Jefferson County Public Utilities District, and Port of Port Townsend recently established a seven-member advisory group for public input on the Sims Gateway and Boatyard Expansion Project, and an additional person will assist the group by assessing the health of some of the poplars on Sims Way.
The city of Port Townsend announced that city council chambers will allow for in-person attendance for the public and city officials starting early next week. The city council’s business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 will be the first council gathering since last August will the public in council chambers at city hall.
The company is investing in its existing electrical infrastructure manufacturing hub in Grand Prairie and a greenfield manufacturing site for electrical infrastructure and make-ready EV charging equipment in Pomona, California.
Two flood-prone areas of the Grand Strand will receive millions in federal funding under President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure plan. The plan funneled nearly $1 billion into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, which is using the money to bolster dams and levees and prevent flooding.
COOS BAY, Ore. - Within 5 to 10 years, homes on the coast could get their power from offshore wind turbines planned for the Port of Coos Bay. Engineering company Mott Macdonald conducted a study commissioned by TotalEnergies and the Port was found to have high potential for wind farming.
Officials are making plans to connect Interstate 49 from Highway 22 in Sebastian County to Interstate 40 in Crawford County, and not everyone in the area is happy about it. The Arkansas Department of Transportation had an event Thursday to inform the public about the project. At least 100 people attended the event.
The state Legislature has included an additional $1.7 million for completion of infrastructure for the Centralia Station project, according to a Friday news release from the Port of Centralia. The money comes as one part of the $17 billion "Move Ahead Washington" transportation budget passed on Thursday. “The gap funding...
The Connecticut Historical Society has been undertaking an effort to collect artifacts, stories and pictures that capture the essence of life during this pandemic. But Executive Director Robert Kret indicated that over time it became apparent not enough was being collected from marginalized communities. To help rectify that, the CHS hired Samariya Smith to focus on collecting oral histories of these communities. Her "Community History Project" began with with a kick-off gathering on March 10. Smith asked those gathered to write down answers to pandemic-related questions on a series of posters.
$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
