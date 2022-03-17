ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Give Your Hair A Little Love

tmj4.com
 2 days ago

To give your body all the nutrients it needs to keep from breaking down, you can take 25 vitamins a day, or you can...

www.tmj4.com

shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
Esquire

The 10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is common. It took me several years to come to terms with that fact, after I lost the bounce and fullness that characterized my coif. Reputedly, the shedding of hair is the result of age, genetics, and hormones. It is inevitable, so don’t feel bad. Male-pattern baldness, however, is a different story. You’re gonna want to consult an expert, who’ll probably prescribe finasteride and minoxidil. But if all you’re after is volume and thickening, there’s no need to ingest a daily pill or reach for the Rogaine. A great shampoo will do the trick.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

How To Get Rid of Dark Spots: 15 Best Products and Treatments

If there's anything more annoying than acne and breakouts, it's the stubborn dark spots they leave behind on my face and body. And if you're also someone who deals with hyperpigmentation—whether it's from skin inflammation, cystic acne, the sun, or hormones—then you probably know just how common—and frustrating—skin discoloration can be to cover up and/or treat. So to help you out (and let's be honest, to help myself out), I turned to the experts for the best advice on how to get rid of dark spots on your skin, based on every type and cause. Keep reading for everything you really, truly need to know.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Does Drinking A Lot Of Water Really Give You Better Skin?

Celebrities used to get away with claiming the secret to their red-carpet-ready skin was simply drinking a lot of water. Now we know there’s way more happening behind the scenes that helps A-listers have flawless skin, but it’s also true that drinking water ― and drinking enough of it ― is necessary to stay healthy.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Taking Daily To Naturally Strengthen Brittle Hair

The strength and durability of your hair can come from a number of factors from genetics to your diet, but if you’re struggling with fallout or thinning strands it may be worth integrating certain supplements into your routine that will improve the quality of your hair. It’s always ideal for your current lifestyle to improve your wellness naturally, but sometimes there are gaps in your eating plan that may result in the need of supplementation in order to put your body in the best position to thrive.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Slugging Your Way to Better Skin: What It Is and Why It Works

If you've seen a plethora of slimy, shiny faces on TikTok recently, you've probably found the popular skin care routine, "slugging." The trend has created a frenzy among beauty advocates and gone viral on TikTok due to claims that it makes skin smooth and soft. Don't worry, this process doesn't...
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

5 Ways to Get Your Hair Growing Faster

Trying to grow your hair out and not having much success? While there aren't any miracle products that'll make your hair grow faster overnight, there are a few things you can do to optimize your hair health. However, if you're looking to add length to your hair quickly, your best option would be to try out hair extensions. How fast your hair grows depends on a variety of factors, such as your hair type, your age, and the condition of your health.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This Hydrating Face Mask Calms My Skin in Just 10 Minutes

It's come to my attention that retinol and spring allergies aren't the best combo for my skin. While I love the results that retinol brings to my complexion, it can further exacerbate my irritation from allergies. The constant friction from rubbing my nose and overall itchiness and irritation weren't doing my skin any favors. I had inflamed, sensitive skin with dry, flaky patches on my cheeks. It needed a hydrating, healing pick-me-up — which is why I decided to try out Farmacy's Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber. BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

These Are The Best Products For Getting Super-Shiny 'Glass Hair'—They Don't Require Heat!

We already told you about TikTok’s “Glass Hair” trend, but pro styling tips alone may not be enough. If you want to attempt the look, you may need help from some new hair products that just hit the market. From cuticle-smoothing hair gloss, to “lamellar” water, these new drops will allow you to smooth hair without damaging it with heat (aka, the conundrum of glass hair!).
HAIR CARE
CNET

Give Your Hair the Blowout Treatment With This $49 Hair Dryer

Are you looking for a simple, no-frills hair dryer that doesn't break the bank? If so, then this Cortex Air Blade hair dryer on MorningSave for $49 can take your hair to the next level. Hair dryers dry hair... so the Cortex is not special in that regard. But what...
HAIR CARE

