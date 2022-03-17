ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hazmat team responds to Atwater Village business after leak reported

By Nouran Salahieh, Mark Kono
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTuKW_0ei7uwGP00

A hazmat team responded to an Atwater Village business after a leak that prompted the evacuation of the building Thursday morning.

The issue was reported around 8:30 a.m. at 4541 W. Electronics Place and prompted a hazardous materials response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The leak happened at a business called Huntsman Chemical, where a metal vessel was being prepared for packaging when a small valve broke, expelling gas into the air, LAFD said in an alert.

The gas created a small cloud, which rapidly dissipated.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

LAFD’s hazmat squads went in with specialized gas meters and determined there was no threat.

Video from Sky5 showed firefighters surrounding the building.

No fire or explosions were reported at the business, but video posted online showed light white smoke coming from the building.

By 9:48 a.m., LAFD said there were no additional leaks at the building.

Fire officials said the plant manager was at the scene assisting firefighters.

Residents in areas affected by the dissipating cloud who experienced any medical distress are asked to seek medical advice through their health care provider.

“For any residents in the area smelling an odor and wishing to evacuate (current recommendation is to shelter in place), they are advised to travel South of Electronics Place,” LAFD officials said.

L.A. County Health Hazardous Materials is investigating the incident with South Coast Air Quality Management District.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Multiple people shot at Ontario motel

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. on the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but several […]
ONTARIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Police arrest driver after pursuit in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle in the San Fernando Valley Thursday evening. Police began following the vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, at about 5:15 p.m. near Magnolia Boulevard and Willis Avenue in Sherman Oaks, according to Officer Madison of the LAPD. The driver eventually entered a parking structure, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police shut down illegal casino in Pomona

An illegal gambling casino in Pomona was shut down this week after authorities were tipped off. Officers served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1067 E. Mission Blvd., after receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity on the property, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release. Inside the location, police […]
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Hazardous Materials#The Leak#4541 W Electronics Place#Huntsman Chemical#Lafd#Sky5
KTLA

Man wounded in Canoga Park shooting, officials say

A man was shot and wounded late Wednesday afternoon in Canoga Park, officials said. The victim, who was not identified and whose age was not provided, was shot near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Canoga Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., according to Officer Maldonado of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

12-year-old Riverside student arrested for firing gun on campus: Police

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a gun while at Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside. Just after 5 p.m., the city’s Public Safety Communications Center received calls about a single gunshot fired inside the school multi-purpose room, located at 11050 Arlington Ave., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Hemet police arrest teens accused of pushing skateboarder into traffic

Hemet police took four teens into custody Friday for their alleged role in an incident that left a young skateboarder seriously injured last month. The teens are accused of pushing a 15-year-old boy off of his skateboard and into traffic where he was hit by a car and seriously injured. The boy suffered major head […]
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Tar balls washing ashore on Orange County beaches

Balls of tar are washing up at Southern California beaches, including Seal Beach and the Newport Beach coastline. State officials say they first started getting reports of tar coming up in this recent wave on March 9 in Seal Beach and additional reports have been made both north and south of there. The size of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. clearing homeless encampment in Little Tokyo

Los Angeles authorities on Thursday began fencing off a Little Tokyo plaza where a growing homeless encampment proliferated during the pandemic. “It’s been happening all around Little Tokyo,” said Mario Correa of J-Town Action and Solidarity. “Kevin de León has been aggressive about sweeps.” L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León’s office said that Toriumi Plaza, at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy