Hazmat team responds to Atwater Village business after leak reported

A hazmat team responded to an Atwater Village business after a leak that prompted the evacuation of the building Thursday morning.

The issue was reported around 8:30 a.m. at 4541 W. Electronics Place and prompted a hazardous materials response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The leak happened at a business called Huntsman Chemical, where a metal vessel was being prepared for packaging when a small valve broke, expelling gas into the air, LAFD said in an alert.

The gas created a small cloud, which rapidly dissipated.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

LAFD’s hazmat squads went in with specialized gas meters and determined there was no threat.

Video from Sky5 showed firefighters surrounding the building.

No fire or explosions were reported at the business, but video posted online showed light white smoke coming from the building.

By 9:48 a.m., LAFD said there were no additional leaks at the building.

Fire officials said the plant manager was at the scene assisting firefighters.

Residents in areas affected by the dissipating cloud who experienced any medical distress are asked to seek medical advice through their health care provider.

“For any residents in the area smelling an odor and wishing to evacuate (current recommendation is to shelter in place), they are advised to travel South of Electronics Place,” LAFD officials said.

L.A. County Health Hazardous Materials is investigating the incident with South Coast Air Quality Management District.

No further details were immediately available.

