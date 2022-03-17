Man crushed to death when truck randomly accelerates at GA dealership, pins him to wall

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM.

The deadly accident happened at a Ford dealership on Rivertown Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a commercial box truck was being pulled onto a lift for repair when it sped forward out of nowhere, pinning 36-year-old Bradley Kastl.

Kastl was killed instantly.

