The Eiffel Tower is now 20 feet taller

 1 day ago

(CNN) – The Eiffel Tower is now taller by about 20 feet. A new digital...

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower grew 19.69 feet on Tuesday after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument. The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 1082 feet after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.
