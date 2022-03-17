ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Gov. Kemp interviews four candidates for vacant Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit DA job

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nefDL_0ei7tuXA00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is a step closer to getting a permanent district attorney after the former officeholder was convicted of public corruption.

Four potential candidates interviewed with Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday, multiple sources told News 3.

Criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Stacey Jackson, Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry, Senior Assistant District Attorney William Hocutt, and Columbus attorney Pete Temesgen interviewed with the governor in his Atlanta office.

A spokesperson for the governor confirmed on Wednesday that the interview process was ongoing. There is no timetable for the appointment.

Former District Attorney Mark Jones was elected in 2020 and convicted of felony corruption charges while in office in November 2021, less than 11 months after taking office.

Terry has been the acting DA since October when Jones was suspended by the governor following his indictment a month earlier.

Kemp will appoint Jones’ replacement and that person will hold the office until the 2024 election. Last month, Kemp took applications for the job, and News 3 was told seven attorneys applied and were interviewed by the governor’s staff.

The final four interviews were in person.

On Tuesday, Kemp held a campaign stop in Harris County. Three of the four finalists — Jackson, Hocutt and Temesgen — attended that event.

All four of the candidates have prosecutorial experience.

Terry was promoted by Jones to his chief assistant’s job when he took office.

Jackson spent nearly a decade in the DA’s office before becoming one of the most prominent criminal defense attorneys in the region. Temesgen was a prosecutor in the Chattahoochee circuit before going into private practice several years ago. Hocutt currently works in the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May 31. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition. They were seeking to give motorists a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Stacey Abrams makes a stop in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams made a stop in Midtown Columbus on Friday. The politician’s “One Georgia” tour made a stop at local restaurant Jarfly. The restaurant was packed with community members, leaders and politicians including Attorney Teddy Reese who is running for House District 140 seat. The seat was formerly […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Last defendant convicted in Georgia meth trafficking case

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – The last member of a methamphetamine trafficking ring operating in Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a federal drug distribution charge, according to a news release. On March 17, 2022, Robert Lee Smith III, 46, from Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District […]
MOULTRIE, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama House committee advances lottery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the issue before voters for the first time since 1999. The House Tourism and Economic Development Committee on Thursday approved the proposed constitutional amendment and related enabling legislation. The bills now move to the full House of […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Jackson
Person
Brian Kemp
WRBL News 3

Mobile woman sentenced for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was sentenced to 3 years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. More News from WRBL Kari Kelley was sentenced March 17, 2022, for the charges of:  Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

AL House approves two new facilities for the Wiregrass in budget

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For 15 years, Spectracare Health Systems has been working towards bringing a mental health crisis center for the Wiregrass area, in response to seeing many suffer from various mental health issues. More News from WRBL Recently, the Alabama House of Representatives voted on a general fund budget, and now that crisis […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Department of Corrections Weekly COVID-19 update March 7-11

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 7-11, 2022. The ADOC reports there are not any new active COVID-19 cases among inmates. Throughout the pandemic, the department confirmed 3,067 COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 10 active cases among the inmate population. A total of 12,382 inmates […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Criminal Defense Attorney#News 3
WRBL News 3

Chambers County Schools to undergo district-wide restructuring

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Board of Education has announced it will be moving forward with a district-wide restructuring within the school system. The restructuring will including merging existing schools, renovating and repurposing an existing campus, and the construction of a new high school. Officials said this restructuring plan was one of […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Troup County hosts blood drive on March 25

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on March 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.  To make appointments interest participants can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. According to American Red Cross, every […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest woman for multiple counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 17, 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Division, Youth Services Division, and the Property Crimes Division collaborated with agents from the United States Postal Service to create a warrant for several charges of identity fraud against Amanah Childs. Amanah Childs, 41, stole the identities of multiple individuals and opened […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy