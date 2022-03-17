NCAA Tournament games start today on KOIN 6 and at Moda Center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are 64 men’s basketball teams left in the NCAA Tournament and the real dancing starts Thursday.
The first game of the second round tipped off at 9:15 Thursday morning on KOIN 6, featuring 11th-seeded Michigan taking on 6-seed Colorado State. You can see that game on KOIN 6 and stream all of the games here .NCAA Tournament slows office productivity
The rest of the schedule of games you can catch on KOIN 6 are:
- (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee – Tip at approx. 11:45 a.m.
- (15) St. Peters vs. (2) Kentucky – Tip at approx. 4:10 p.m.
- (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State – Tip at approx. 6:40 p.m.
Once again this season the Moda Cente r in Portland is playing host to 8 teams for second and third round games, Thursday and Saturday. The schedule for Thursday games in Portland is:
- (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State – Tip at 10:45 a.m. – Nat’l broadcast on TNT
- (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga – Tip at approx. 1:15 p.m. – Nat’l broadcast on TNT
- (12) Indiana vs. (5) St. Marys – Tip at approx. 4:20 p.m. – Nat’l broadcast on T BS
- (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA – Tip at approx. 6:50 p.m. – Nat’l broadcast on T BS
Due to coverage of the NCAA Tournament on CBS, KOIN 6 Newscasts will not appear at their usual scheduled times of 4 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6 p.m. There will be Special Editions of KOIN 6 News in between the afternoon games, starting 3 p.m, and after the late games, starting approximately at 9 p.m.
