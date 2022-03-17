ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NCAA Tournament games start today on KOIN 6 and at Moda Center

By Ian Costello
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUCYe_0ei7tsli00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are 64 men’s basketball teams left in the NCAA Tournament and the real dancing starts Thursday.

The first game of the second round tipped off at 9:15 Thursday morning on KOIN 6, featuring 11th-seeded Michigan taking on 6-seed Colorado State. You can see that game on KOIN 6 and stream all of the games here .

NCAA Tournament slows office productivity

The rest of the schedule of games you can catch on KOIN 6 are:

  • (14) Longwood vs. (3) Tennessee – Tip at approx. 11:45 a.m.
  • (15) St. Peters vs. (2) Kentucky – Tip at approx. 4:10 p.m.
  • (10) San Francisco vs. (7) Murray State – Tip at approx. 6:40 p.m.

Once again this season the Moda Cente r in Portland is playing host to 8 teams for second and third round games, Thursday and Saturday. The schedule for Thursday games in Portland is:

  • (9) Memphis vs. (8) Boise State – Tip at 10:45 a.m. – Nat’l broadcast on TNT
  • (16) Georgia State vs. (1) Gonzaga – Tip at approx. 1:15 p.m. – Nat’l broadcast on TNT
  • (12) Indiana vs. (5) St. Marys – Tip at approx. 4:20 p.m. – Nat’l broadcast on T BS
  • (13) Akron vs. (4) UCLA – Tip at approx. 6:50 p.m. – Nat’l broadcast on T BS
Portland gets ready for the Big Dance

Due to coverage of the NCAA Tournament on CBS, KOIN 6 Newscasts will not appear at their usual scheduled times of 4 p.m., 5 p.m., or 6 p.m. There will be Special Editions of KOIN 6 News in between the afternoon games, starting 3 p.m, and after the late games, starting approximately at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Moda Center#Nat#The Ncaa Tournament#Boise State#Tnt#Georgia State#Gonzaga#Akron#T Bs Portland#Cbs#Koin 6 Newscasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KOIN 6 News

Thursday’s forecast: Plenty of green under a sky of gray

We are nearing the weekend, but before we get there, we have a busy St. Patrick's Day coming. It will be more gray than blue above our heads today. It won't be a completely dry day, showers are expected to move through in the afternoon and evening hours. Portland will begin the day with clouds. High pressure from Wednesday will start to giveaway to a weak disturbance by early afternoon. Temperatures holding to the lower to mid 50s in the Willamette Valley.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy