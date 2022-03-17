LVMPD: Missing man found dead in Valley of Fire

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man reported missing last month was recently found dead in the Valley of Fire.

63-year-old Peter Droste was reported missing by authorities on Feb. 11.

Police said at the time he was last seen on Feb. 9 around 10 a.m. near the Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley.

On Thursday, the department reported his body was found on March 9.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release his cause and manner of death.