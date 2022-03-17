Steph Curry Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury

Stephen Curry will miss time for the Warriors as he recovers from the foot injury he suffered on Wednesday night.

There’s hope that Curry will be able to return by the start of the playoffs, though he’ll see a specialist to get a further evaluation on his left foot.

The Warriors take on the Wizards in Washington D.C. later this month and the contest is among those that Curry will miss.

The Warriors currently have to win the NBA Finals, behind only the Suns (+400).

