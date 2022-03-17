ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Outrage over strip-search of girl shows UK cares about minorities, says minister

By Heather Stewart Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDqeC_0ei7sc4N00
Kemi Badenoch. Photograph: Russell Hart/Alamy

The equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has strongly condemned the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black girl in a London school, but said the public backlash against the incident shows the UK is “a country that cares about ethnic minorities”.

The experiences of Child Q were repeatedly raised with Badenoch by MPs, as she presented the government’s strategy for tackling racial disparities in the UK.

She called it an “appalling incident”, welcoming the fact the Met had apologised, and that the case was being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Badenoch added: “What we cannot do is stop any bad thing from happening to anyone in the country at any time. That is a threshold that is impossible to meet.

“But what we do know is that everybody is rightly appalled and outraged by what happened to Child Q. That is an example of a country that cares about ethnic minorities and about children in the system, and we will continue to do everything we can to support them.”

The Labour MP Diane Abbott pressed Badenoch about the case in the House of Commons, giving some of its shocking details.

“Is the minister aware of how degrading this strip search was? It wasn’t that she was just stripped naked; they made her part the cheeks of her bottom and cough. She was on her period,” Abbott said. “I could give more detail but I don’t want to distress people in this house.” She added that the girl was “still traumatised”, and no drugs were ever found.

“How can the minister sit there and tell this house that it had nothing to do with that young girl’s race?” Abbott added.

She pointed out that it was “not an isolated incident”, with the Met’s own data showing that 25 children were strip-searched in 2020-21. Abbott said that almost all of those 25 were from ethnic minorities, with 60% of them black, and just two white.

Badenoch conceded those figures were “startling”, adding, “no one has said that racism does not exist”, and every incident should be investigated.

However, she said cases such as that of Child Q should not undermine the public’s trust in the police more broadly.

“When these things happen, we mustn’t forget that every day the police are saving the lives of young people all across this country. They save the lives of young black children, brown, Asian, of all communities,” she said, adding that it was important not to see such incidents as “representative of every single thing the police do”.

Badenoch was launching the government’s Inclusive Britain report – a response to the Sewell review of racial disparities in the UK, published last year.

The government has promised to take a range of action, including developing a model history curriculum to teach children about the UK’s “complex” past; improving grassroots oversight of police stop and search powers; and collecting more detailed data on the experiences of different ethnic communities.

Sewell’s report was condemned by some activists for playing down the idea of widespread structural racism in the UK.

Badenoch said the report had not denied the existence of structural racism, but defended its approach, saying: “We see crime in our country every day, yet we do not say this is an institutionally criminal country. And that is the same way that we look at accusations of racism. It is important to distinguish the two.”

She also condemned the treatment of Sewell, who had the offer of an honorary degree withdrawn by the University of Nottingham in the wake of the controversy.

“What is wrong is when people with different opinions are attacked and told that they’re not allowed to think in a certain way because there are rules about what black people or Asian people are allowed to say,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Abbott
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Ethnic Minorities#Crime#Uk#Strip Search#Racial Injustice#Racism#Iopc#Labour#The House Of Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Nursery worker, 23, who told female bosses she was pregnant a week after starting job wins £25,000 payout after they asked if keeping baby was 'good idea'

A nursery worker who told her female bosses she was pregnant a week after starting her job has won £25,646 after they asked if keeping her baby was a 'good idea'. Darci Topping, 23, was subjected to 'negative inferences' about her pregnancy by her managers at Stepping Stones Nursery in the Lancashire village of Hoddlesden.
WORLD
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TODAY.com

US couple guided by 'angels' while escaping Ukraine with their newborn baby

The Florida parents of a baby born last Saturday in Ukraine managed to escape the war-torn country with the newest addition to their family. Ami and Michael Kowalski were able to leave the country and make it to Slovakia with their 5-day-old daughter. “I don’t think we’ll be fully relieved...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

198K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy