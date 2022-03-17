ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than Alan Jackson And George Strait Performing “Remember When” And “Troubadour” Together

By Casey Young
 1 day ago
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

It simply does not get any better than Alan Jackson and George Strait sharing the stage.

At the CMA Awards 50th Anniversary show back in 2016, the two legends sang “Remember When” and “Troubadour” together in the same building, and for four short minutes, all was right in the world.

Alan wrote and recorded “Remember When” as the second and final single from his 2003 compilation album, Greatest Hits Volume II, and it eventually peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

George’s “Troubadour” was written by Leslie Satcher and Monty Holmes and released in 2008 as the second single and title track to his 25th studio album. It became his 79th top ten single on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and was was nominated for Best Male Country Vocal Performance at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The 2016 CMAs was one of the shows when Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley were still hosting, and honestly, while we’re on the subject, I think we need to get back to that duo. They had such great chemistry and were always so funny together.

Carrie introduced the iconic duo that is Alan and George, saying:

“Tonight to celebrate 50 years of CMA history, we have two three-time CMA Entertainers of the Year together on one stage.”

And Brad continued, stating very accurately that they were the absolute best country music has to offer:

“Here are two of the best we’ve got… Alan Jackson and George Strait.”

I think we’re gonna need to get them back on the schedule for this year:

