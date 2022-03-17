House votes deliver setbacks to abortion access, other reproductive health services

Wednesday was not a good day for advocates seeking to protect or expand access to abortion and other reproductive health services.

A bipartisan effort to add an exception to the state’s abortion ban for fatal fetal anomalies failed by two votes late Wednesday night with more than 60 lawmakers absent or choosing not to vote. In another vote, the House passed House Bill 1080 , allowing staff in health care settings, including pharmacies, to refuse to do abortions or sell contraception if it violates their conscience, 175-165.

Close to 8:30 p.m., recognizing the risks of having too few Democrats in the room, Rep. Marjorie Smith, a Durham Democrat, asked to table House Bill 1477 seeking to prevent abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, as Texas recently did. She succeeded there but not when she asked again 30 minutes later as the House took up House Bill 1625 , which would repeal the right of health centers providing abortions to set up buffer “safety zones” outside their doors. Current law allows a safety zone of up to 25 feet.

“I believe that the same argument that I made 35 minutes ago is even more true now, in that this issue is so important to so many people that we should not be voting on it at 9:05 in the evening but perhaps at say 9:30 in the morning,” Smith said.

The House declined, voting 160-170 on her tabling request. It then overrode a committee recommendation against the bill and passed the repeal of buffer zones, 168-162, with 50 members absent or not voting, according to the House’s website.

Nearing 9:30 p.m., the House took up House Bill 1673 , which included an amendment that added the fatal fetal anomaly exception to the 24-week abortion ban, dropped the criminal and civil penalties for doctors who violate the ban, and clarified that ultrasounds must be performed only before abortions done close to or at 24 weeks.

Health care providers and women who learned of nonviable fetuses late in pregnancy , such as fetuses without brains or fully formed lungs, have pleaded with lawmakers to support the exception. Sununu also wrote to lawmakers in January urging them to support that exception as well as those for rape, incest, and a mother’s health. Currently a threat to the mother’s life is the only allowed exception.

Smith, who authored the amendment that passed the House Judiciary Committee with the vote of a single Republican, made her case for it.

“There is no earthly reason why a majority of this body would not recognize that this bill as amended by a majority of the committee honors and reflects the feelings of those with disparate views but nonetheless continues the long tradition we have had in this state of respecting women’s privacy and the right for a woman to make a decision having to do with her body without 400 members of the Legislature trying to find their way into the doctor’s office,” she said. “I ask you to think about it.”

The amendment failed, 163-165, with about 30 Republicans and 32 Democrats not voting. Eleven Republicans supported it.

A similar but more expansive set of exceptions, House Bill 1609, narrowly passed the House last month, 179-174. But members of the Finance Committee, which was asked to take a second look because it has financial implications for the state, are seeking to defeat it when it returns to the House floor.

