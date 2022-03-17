ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Design and implementation of a highly accurate spatiotemporal monitoring and early warning platform for air pollutants based on IPv6

By Rongjin Yang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of industry has brought about the pollution of the atmospheric environment. Pollution is harmful to people's health. Realizing the real-time monitoring of atmospheric environmental quality parameters can improve the above-mentioned effects. China's existing environmental monitoring systems focus on the accuracy of the system hardware itself for assessment, lack of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

High energy storage capabilities of CaCuTiO for paper-based zinc"“air battery

Zinc"“air batteries proffer high energy density and cyclic stability at low costs but lack disadvantages like sluggish reactions at the cathode and the formation of by-products at the cathode. To resolve these issues, a new perovskite material, CaCu3Ti4O12 (CCTO), is proposed as an efficacious electrocatalyst for oxygen evolution/reduction reactions to develop zinc"“air batteries (ZAB). Synthesis of this material adopted an effective oxalate route, which led to the purity in the electrocatalyst composition. The CCTO material is a proven potential candidate for energy applications because of its high dielectric permittivity (Îµ) and occupies an improved ORR-OER activity with better onset potential, current density, and stability. The Tafel value for CCTO was obtained out to be 80Â mVÂ decâˆ’1. The CCTO perovskite was also evaluated for the zinc"“air battery as an air electrode, corresponding to the high specific capacitance of 801 mAhÂ gâˆ’1 with the greater cyclic efficiency and minimum variations in both charge/discharge processes. The highest power density (Pmax) measured was 127 mW cmâˆ’2. Also, the CCTO based paper battery shows an excellent performance achieving a specific capacity of 614 mAh gâˆ’1. The obtained results promise CCTO as a potential and cheap electrocatalyst for energy applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal variations of air pollutants based on ground observation and emission sources over 19 Chinese urban agglomerations during 2015"“2019

The "comparative attitude" of urban agglomerations involves multidimensional perspectives such as infrastructure, ecological protection, and air pollution. Based on monitoring station data, comparative studies of multispatial, multitimescale and multiemission pollution sources of air quality on 19 urban agglomerations during the 13th Five-Year Plan period in China were explored by mathematical statistics. The comparison results are all visualized and show that clean air days gradually increased and occurred mainly in summer, especially in South and Southwest China. PM2.5, PM10 and O3 were still the main primary pollutants. PM2.5 is mainly concentrated in December, January and February, and PM10 is mainly concentrated in October"“November and March"“April. The O3 pollution in the Pearl River Delta and Beibu Gulf urban agglomerations located in the south is mainly concentrated from August to November, which is different from others from May to September. Second, from 2015 to 2019, the increasing rate of O3 concentration in any hour is higher than that of particulate matter (PM). Diurnal trends in O3 concentration in all directions also showed a single peak, with the largest increments that appeared between 13:00 and 16:00, while the spatial distribution of this peak was significantly regional, earlier in the east but later in the west. Third, this analysis indicated that the annual average air quality index (AQI) showed a gradually decreasing trend outward, taking the Central Plain urban agglomeration as the center. The ambient air pollutants are gradually moving southward and mainly concentrated in the Central Plains urban agglomeration from 2015 to 2019. Furthermore, in each urban agglomeration, the cumulative emission of PM2.5 is consisted of the four average emissions, which is approximately 2.5 times of that of PM10, and industries are the main sources of PM2.5, PM10 and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). VOCs and NOX increased in half of the urban agglomerations, which are the reasons for the increase in ozone pollution. The outcomes of this study will provide targeted insights on pollution prevention in urban agglomerations in the future.
CHINA
MedicalXpress

Field-based patient trial for cell-free Zika testing delivers highly accurate results

Study results, published today in Nature Biomedical Engineering, show that the novel diagnostic platform has analytical specificity and sensitivity equivalent to a US Centre for Disease Control PCR test for Zika and a diagnostic accuracy of 98.5 per cent with 268 patient samples collected in Recife, Brazil. The platform is also programmable and can be similarly applied to detect any pathogen sequence. In addition to validating highly accurate diagnostic results for Zika, the team also achieved similar diagnostic performance for chikungunya virus, another mosquito-borne arbovirus.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollutants#Design#Pollution#Data Visualization#Data Management#Gis#B S
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dornob.com

Teen Famous for Antagonizing Elon Musk is Now Tracking the Private Jets of Russian Oligarchs

Where are the private jets of Russian oligarchs at this very moment? To find out, all you have to do is check the Twitter account of @RUOligarchJets, run by the very same teenager who tracked Elon Musk’s private plane and publicized its location in real time. Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida, set up the automated account to help increase the pressure on Russia’s richest citizens in the hope that they’ll push Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy