Orlando JP Morgan exec to be an early passenger in startup’s luxury space balloon trips

Space Perspective The Spaceship Neptune consists of a balloon that measures the length of a football stadium. Attached to it is a pressured capsule that will carry up to eight passengers. (Space Perspective)

Growing up in Central Florida, Aly Benitez always was enthralled with space exploration.

She went to space camp as a kid, but never realized her childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.

However, Benitez will get to peer down at Earth like an astronaut anyway.

The Orlando-based vice president at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in February announced via LinkedIn that she booked a seat on a future luxury space balloon flight offered by Cape Canaveral-based Space Perspective Inc.

