Orlando JP Morgan exec to be an early passenger in startup’s luxury space balloon trips
Growing up in Central Florida, Aly Benitez always was enthralled with space exploration.
She went to space camp as a kid, but never realized her childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.
However, Benitez will get to peer down at Earth like an astronaut anyway.
The Orlando-based vice president at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in February announced via LinkedIn that she booked a seat on a future luxury space balloon flight offered by Cape Canaveral-based Space Perspective Inc.
