Orlando, FL

Orlando JP Morgan exec to be an early passenger in startup’s luxury space balloon trips

By WFTV.com News Staff, Alex Soderstrom
 1 day ago
Space Perspective The Spaceship Neptune consists of a balloon that measures the length of a football stadium. Attached to it is a pressured capsule that will carry up to eight passengers. (Space Perspective)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Growing up in Central Florida, Aly Benitez always was enthralled with space exploration.

She went to space camp as a kid, but never realized her childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.

However, Benitez will get to peer down at Earth like an astronaut anyway.

The Orlando-based vice president at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in February announced via LinkedIn that she booked a seat on a future luxury space balloon flight offered by Cape Canaveral-based Space Perspective Inc.

3 cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

NEW YORK — (AP) — Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.
