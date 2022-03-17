ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Instagram suspends Kanye West for hate speech after inflammatory Trevor Noah post

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

Instagram suspended Kanye West's account Wednesday for a day after the rapper violated some of the social media platform's policies.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Instagram restricted the "Donda" artist from posting, commenting and sending direct messages, among other actions, on the app for 24 hours.

The company — which also deleted content from West's page that it said fell under the categories of hate speech, bullying and harassment — vowed to take further action against West should he continue to break its rules.

The suspension comes shortly after West — who legally changed his name to Ye — directed a racist slur at "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah in response to remarks the comedian made about the musician's recent behavior toward his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson .

Lashing out at Noah was just the latest in a series of online outbursts from Ye, who has relentlessly targeted reality TV star Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Davidson via Instagram, music videos and song lyrics since the divorce.

Noah responded Wednesday to Ye's since-deleted post in a lengthy Instagram comment expressing his admiration and concern for the hip-hop star.

"There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye," Noah replied, according to screenshots verified by the comic's team.

"You took samples and turned them into symphonies ... You're an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain."

Reacting directly to the slur, Noah added, "clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."

On a less serious note, Noah also called Ye's delivery of the insult — written in the style of the gospel classic "Kumbaya, My Lord" — "funny as s—." During Tuesday's episode of "The Daily Show," Noah likened Ye's treatment of Kardashian to abuse.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said. "People always say that phrase to women. They go, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ ... Because a lot of women realize when they do leave, the guy will get even crazier. And when I say ‘crazy,’ I don’t mean ‘mental health crazy ...

“What we’re seeing ... is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her ,” he continued. “Just think about that for a moment. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.”

To underscore his point, Noah recalled the devastating moment he learned that his mother had survived being shot in the head and leg by her ex-husband. His former stepfather was convicted of attempted murder.

“I’m not saying Kanye will" physically harm Kardashian, Noah said. “I’m not saying that. But you see it in all these stories where people say, ‘We saw it, but we didn’t...’”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Page Six

Kris Jenner is so rich that she has an entire room for dishes

Kris Jenner has a room in her home dedicated to fine china — because of course she does. The Kardashian family matriarch, who has an estimated net worth of $170 million, is evidently a fan of the finer things in life, as she revealed Monday that her dish collection includes a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $460 Hermes plate.
CELEBRITIES
UPROXX

Dr. Dre’s Lawyer Denies Snoop Dogg’s Claim That He Now Owns The Rights To ‘The Chronic’

Last month, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the label where he began his rap career back in 1992. With the acquisition, Snoop owns the rights to the label’s vast catalogue, including albums by Daz Dillinger and Kurupt. However, titles like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me, and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory were originally said to be left out of the deal. But during a later interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, Snoop claimed that he did obtain the rights to at least one of them.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

