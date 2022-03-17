ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Says Taking the ‘High Road’ While Coparenting With Kanye West Is ‘Hard’

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ock4f_0ei7r8u900

Being the bigger person. Kim Kardashian explained how she stays positive amid her coparenting struggles with estranged husband Kanye West .

Everything the Kardashian-Jenner Siblings Have Said About Coparenting

“I think that’s just who I am,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, told Ellen DeGeneres in a clip released on Thursday, March 17. “I always saw such a good example in my mom [ Kris Jenner ] and dad [Robert Kardashian's] relationship, so I’m always just hopeful. No matter what goes on, that’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best as hard as it can be sometimes.”

The Kardashians star, who shares North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2, with the 44-year-old rapper, went on to say that she does “try to ignore” negativity and “do whatever is best for the kids.”

Kim Kardashian's Greatest Quotes About Motherhood

After encouraging other parents in similar situations to “take the high road,” the makeup mogul added that she sees the highs and lows of her life as “lessons” for her to learn from.

“I try to really, as hard as it is, to sit still sometimes and think, ‘What is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from and how can I get through it? What is this challenge placed there in my life?’” the KKW Beauty creator said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “I know that seems super zen, but it’s what I do. I’m like, ‘OK, I have to get better at this [thing].’ I used to care so much about narratives, about what’s true and not true about anything, any subject, and I just live my life the way I think is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best I can.”

The Los Angeles native’s comments came three days after she begged West to “stop” his false "narrative" that he has been unable to see their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrOtp_0ei7r8u900
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When the Grammy winner told his Instagram followers on Monday, March 14, that he had recently been “allowed" time with North, Kardashian commented on the social media upload: “You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

From Video Games to Car Seats! Kanye West's Best Fatherhood Quotes

The Skims creator moved on with Pete Davidson after her February 2021 split from West , and the Yeezy designer has been vocal about his dislike of the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star. Many celebrities have recently defended the comedian’s relationship with Kardashian, including Trevor Noah .

After the 38-year-old Daily Show host told his Comedy Central audience on Tuesday, March 15, that the Selfish author was being "harassed" by the "Stronger" rapper, West slammed the Born a Crime author in an Instagram post using a racial slur multiple times. The record producer’s account was subsequently suspended for 24 hours as his posts violated the platform's hate speech, bullying and harassment policies.

