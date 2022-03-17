Here’s how metro Orlando’s housing market performed in February

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando housing market this year recorded its busiest February in at least 20 years.

Last month featured a bump in home sales and further price escalations, according to new data from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

The region’s hot housing market continues even as the typical interest rate in February hit its highest point since 2019: 3.87%.

While higher interest rates often translate to higher mortgage rates and more money spent by homebuyers, local home demand is unswayed.

The Realtor association recorded 3,198 existing home sales in metro Orlando last month, up 5.4% from January and up 6.8% from February 2021.

