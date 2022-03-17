Some Elton John Tickets at FargoDome may be available

This week's best concerts are all about nostalgia and activism. Your concert week kicks off with two of the biggest names in modern music gracing our local stages: Bob Dylan and Elton John. The week rounds out with concerts by black metal pioneers Mayhem and post-punk pioneers Gang of Four, who'll play on Lower Greenville. Three Links in Deep Ellum will also be taking a look back at its nine years in Dallas with an anniversary show headlined by Joshua Ray Walker. The good causes start on Saturday with a memorial show in Oak Cliff benefiting the family of Bastards of Soul singer Chadwick Murray and an all-star lineup of songwriters raising money for Ukraine in the Cedars. The good fight continues with trans woman singer Ezra Furman coming to Fort Worth in the midst of the Texas government's social war on parents of trans children. But if you're just looking to dance away all the social and political turmoil, we've got a couple of shows for that, too.

