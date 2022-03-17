ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Air Lines to raise pay by 4% for nearly all employees

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines will raise pay by 4% for nearly all its employees globally effective May 1, according to a company memo seen by Reuters. A company spokeswoman, who confirmed the increase, said it would be received by about 75,000 employees, but that it would not apply to...

CBS Tampa

Delta Air Lines Pilots Protest In Atlanta Over Scheduling Issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Delta Air Lines pilots protested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, demanding the company address pilot shortages and scheduling issues. They marched outside the airport’s South Terminal to a designated spot, where they launched a silent protest the group referred to as informational picketing. “We’re here to send a message to Delta Air Lines. Our pilots are tired and frustrated,” said Captain Evan Baach, a spokesperson with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the largest pilots’ union in the world. ALPA represents 62,000 pilots at 38 different carriers worldwide. Accordingly, the union and its Delta...
ATLANTA, GA
Seekingalpha.com

Surging Jet Fuel Price May Be The 'Final Blow' For Delta Air Lines

Just as airlines prospects were looking up, Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened the stability of the global jet fuel market. Over recent years, the COVID crisis created a highly tumultuous situation for many companies and industries. Some, such as airlines, took a much larger hit than others as travel demand collapsed worldwide. Fortunately, it appears that era is ending as U.S. case growth has fallen back to low levels, mask mandates are finally ending, and large numbers of people renew their old travel habits.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Delta Air Lines

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL. And retail traders should...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines stock turns higher after revenue outlook raised after strong March

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL, +8.29% reversed an earlier loss to rally 1.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air carrier raised its first-quarter revenue outlook, citing a building of demand momentum, while also boosting its fuel price estimate. The air carrier now expects revenue to be about 78% recovered versus 2019, including about 83% recovery in the month of March, compared with first-quarter guidance provide in January 72% to 76% recovered. Delta said it expects positive free cash flow in March, citing "strong spring and summer travel demand. The company also said it expects first-quarter capacity to be about 83%, compared with previous guidance of 83% to 85%; expected adjusted fuel prices were raised to about $2.80 a gallon from $2.35 to $2.50; and adjusted net debt is expected to be about $21 billion, versus previous expectation of about $22 billion. Delta's stock has dropped 17.9% year to date, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF.
STOCKS
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
CBS Baltimore

Hitachi Rail Bringing $70M Manufacturing Facility To Hagerstown, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hitachi Rail, a branch of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, is opening a new $70 million facility in Hagerstown to manufacture railcars, including the new fleet of all-electric 8000-series cars for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the company announced on Monday. The metro system last week announced a $2.2 billion deal with Hitachi Rail, which includes an initial order of 256 railcars and an option to build up to 800. State officials said the 307,000 square-foot facility on Greencastle Pike in Hagerstown is expected to employ 460 people. Hitachi Rail’s has U.S. offices in Pittsburgh, and the Hagerstown factory will...
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
