In New Hampshire, more than a quarter of bets placed on the most recent Super Bowl came from residents from neighboring Massachusetts, where sports wagering is not legal. New Hampshire, by contrast, has allowed sports gambling since 2019. It was the second New England state to approve it, after Rhode Island. As of November of 2021, sports gamblers had placed more than $239.3 million in bets during the year, up nearly 87% year-over-year.

GAMBLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO