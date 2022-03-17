Register for Door-Tran’s Annual Meeting

In her Cooperatives and Condominiums column, Dale Degenshein discusses several ideas boards should keep in mind when planning and holding meetings. Annual meetings have “evolved” since the onset of COVID. During 2020, some boards postponed their meetings, some held their meetings via an electronic platform. But by 2021, almost all had annual meetings and the remote option seems to have been a success. Indeed, buildings which could not get a quorum for years have now been able to have enough people attend—when people were told they could simply dial in from wherever they happened to be on the date of the meeting, they often did.

