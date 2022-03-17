ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Register for Door-Tran’s Annual Meeting

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDoor-Tran will host its annual meeting March 29, 9:15 am, via Zoom. The annual meeting...

Law.com

Annual Meetings in the COVID Era and Beyond

In her Cooperatives and Condominiums column, Dale Degenshein discusses several ideas boards should keep in mind when planning and holding meetings. Annual meetings have “evolved” since the onset of COVID. During 2020, some boards postponed their meetings, some held their meetings via an electronic platform. But by 2021, almost all had annual meetings and the remote option seems to have been a success. Indeed, buildings which could not get a quorum for years have now been able to have enough people attend—when people were told they could simply dial in from wherever they happened to be on the date of the meeting, they often did.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ReporterHerald.com

PVREA to host annual meeting online

Poudre Valley REA will conduct its annual meeting in an online event Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m. According to information from the utility, the meeting theme will feature the people who provide the power to REA members. Members will not receive an election ballot this year. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Times-Republican

Historical Society Annual Meeting is Thursday

The Historical Society of Marshall County will hold its 112th Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Mowry Irvine Mansion, 503 W. Main St., Marshalltown. Guest speaker will be Amber Danielson, director of the Marshall County Arts & Culture Alliance, presenting an update on the Marshalltown Arts & Culture Master Plan.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Newberry Observer

Chamber holds annual meeting

NEWBERRY —The Newberry Chamber of Commerce recognized new and outgoing board members at their annual meeting Thursday, Feb. 24. Outgoing Chair Steve Wilson highlighted work that the chamber has done over the past year, and thanked those who helped out with events and activities over 2021, despite challenges of the pandemic.
NEWBERRY, SC
Sun-Journal

Industry elections and annual meeting are Saturday

INDUSTRY — Voters at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting will be asked to raise $50,000 to add to the $22,000 raised last year for the design and construction of a new town garage. “The architect and engineer don’t have their final figures to us yet,” Town Clerk Angelia Davis...
INDUSTRY, ME
WDW News Today

Chapek Touts Reimagine Tomorrow at Annual Shareholders Meeting

After denouncing Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay’ bill, Bob Chapek touted the Company’s Reimagine Tomorrow endeavor, which he says furthers the Company’s longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This initiative is an outgrowth of the efforts and stewardship of the Company’s CEO Diversity...
FLORIDA STATE
KEYC

Greater Mankato Growth hosts annual meeting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday night, Greater Mankato Growth hosted its annual meeting to celebrate the past year’s achievements. The annual meeting brings local businesses together to honor volunteers who have helped the community thrive. This year’s Greater Mankato Growth Volunteer of the Year is Bruce Gratz, vice president...
MANKATO, MN
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

