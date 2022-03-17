Photos: WGN Radio staff celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

We’re less than a week away from St. Paddy’s day. Do you have your plans in place for the day? If not we may have a suggestion or two, especially when it comes to the food for the day. Nicki Ellerbroek, the owner of McNally’s Irish pub and Sarah Westerman, one of their servers stopped by today to show us how they’re creating a specialty menu including the classics bangers and mash, and a new take on nachos with an Irish twist.

