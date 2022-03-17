Galveston County Health District reports 14 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

and 38 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 12 current cases and two older cases newly reported to the health district.

To date, 666,171 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Due to the decline in cases, the health district will stop its daily COVID-19 email reports after Friday, March 18. Beginning next week, we will share weekly COVID-19 reports each Friday at noon. The COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated Monday-Friday at noon. The health district will resume daily email reports if there is a spike in cases.

Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to you doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*

Get tested if you have symptoms.

* You may choose to wear a face mask at any time. Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.

COVID-19 Vaccines: www.gchd.org/covidvaccine

COVID-19 Dashboard: www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

COVID-19 School Dashboard: www.gchd.org/schooldashboard

Testing options in Galveston County: www.gchd.org/testing