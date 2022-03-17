ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As his time winds down, John Byron sums up life: 'If you're gonna be a bear, be a grizzly'

By Britt Kennerly, Florida Today
 1 day ago
Even those who don't agree on much else might sign off on this: John Byron cuts to the chase.

The precarious state of the Indian River Lagoon. The Cold War. Politics. Racial inequality. Help for the poor, the disadvantaged, the homeless, veterans. You name it. As he did in FLORIDA TODAY columns over the years, John will share his opinion on all those issues and more, and you'll likely come away with a chunk of knowledge you didn't have before — or at least a colorful quip.

John, now 84, wrote to me a few weeks ago to tell me he's in failing health.

He has a brain tumor. It can't be fixed. He sent me some info marked "Obit" for when, he said matter-of-factly, he kicks the bucket.

I asked, in that clumsy way you do when you don't know what the hell to say to someone facing their own mortality: "So, what's the prognosis?"

He said, dryly: "It could be two hours. Or two or three months." We both laughed. In that way you do to bridge the ache.

John's blunt. A no-BS, get-it-right dude. A former submarine captain and prolific writer, one whose editor at the U.S. Naval Institute in 1983 asked John to consult on a manuscript: "The Hunt for Red October."

"On active duty in a high-pressure job, I took a couple of months to truck through the first draft of Tom Clancy’s first book," John wrote in a 2015 story.

"Throughout I marked it up — a note here and a question there — sometimes a suggestion and sometimes a statement that what I’d just read was flat wrong. There was a lot of that — on many pages I simply drew a diagonal line across the page and wrote “CRAP” across the top."

Whether you know John or don't, know this: This man knows his stuff. And he can sniff out crap a mile away.

Eagle Scout to submarine captain

Raised in Waseca, Minnesota, John was an Eagle Scout.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1956 and was promoted to chief petty officer (sonarman) in 1964 while attending the University of Washington on a Navy scholarship. At U of W, he earned his degree in physical oceanography and his officer commission.

He is a 1982 graduate of The National War College and later served on its faculty.

John retired as a captain in 1993 after serving in a cruiser and five submarines, commanding the submarine USS Gudgeon (SS-567) and serving as Command Officer at the Naval Ordnance Test Unit at Cape Canaveral.

After active Navy duty, John spent 15 years working for Johnson Controls in Florida and São Paulo, Brazil. A Cocoa Beach resident, he worked on the initial Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee.

A liberal voice for IRL, more

When my former colleague Matt Reed headed the editorial and public affairs content at FLORIDA TODAY, John was one of a handful of people from different political perspectives with whom Matt tried to meet and talk with semi-regularly.

"To me, John set an example of how to live a public life. He seemed to be everywhere, involved in important issues, doing his best to solve problems with intellect and compassion," Matt said.

John, Matt said, is "always the submarine commander, and a liberal one at that" — he ran for Congress in 1996, as a Democrat in very-Republican Brevard, and lost.

"He would flame me by email or phone when he disagreed with my take on some issue or candidate," said Matt.

"But John usually ended our verbal skirmishes with one word: 'Lunch?' ... John made me better at my own public life. And it was fun."

I edited several of John's columns over the years. He excoriated Donald Trump, before and after Trump was elected. Called for more support for 2-1-1 Brevard. Decried racism: In a June 30, 2015, column he said "racism will remain our nation's shame until every last vestige is gone."

John doesn't mince words when it comes to the lagoon's health, said Duane De Freese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon Council.

"His advocacy for clean water is based on a belief that we need less talk and more action," De Freese said. "John’s passion for the Indian River Lagoon has its roots in a close personal relationship with the water and fly fishing. In a 2017 FLORIDA TODAY column John shared a simple truth about restoring the lagoon that we all should embrace: Step 1: Get the bad stuff out of the river. Step 2: Keep the bad stuff out."

Robert Day, of the Marine Resources Council's board of directors, has always been impressed by Byron's straight talk —"no sugar coating, just the facts," he said.

"We later served on the Cocoa Beach Waterways and Wildlife advisory board where he was seated next to me, offering an opportunity to enjoy his insight on a variety of issues and colorful off-the-record comments," Day said. "John has been a vocal and passionate supporter of efforts to protect and restore the lagoon."

It's an honor, sir

It's been a good life, John told me.

He fished the Banana River from his canoe; chased bonefish and tarpon in tropical waters. He loves good cars, antiques and fine art. He'll be buried next to his wife of 37 years, Bettye, who died in 2011, at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Life has been … honored … challenging … great fun …really scary … the love of a lifetime and three beautiful women," John said.

"Final thought? If you're gonna be a bear, be a grizzly."

And we agreed: I'd write about him, as John put it, while he's "still upright."

It is, Captain, an honor.

No crap.

Contact Kennerly at 321-242-3692 or bkennerly@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bybrittkennerly Facebook: /bybrittkennerly. Local journalism like this needs your support. Consider subscribing to your local newspaper. See our current offers.

