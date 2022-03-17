Courtney earns upset wins at NCAA Championships

DETROIT (WETM) – Athens Brian Courtney made a statement in college wrestling.

Courtney earned a 4-2 upset win over #8 RayVon Foley of Michigan State at 133 pounds for the Virginia Cavaliers at the NCAA Championships in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

Down 2-0 in the third period, #25 Courtney scored a reversal and negated Foley’s riding time advantage. Then, Courtney turned Foley late in the third for two back points securing the victory.

It’s the first NCAA Tournament win for Courtney in his second-ever tournament appearance as a graduate student grappler for the Cavs. Courtney tells 18 Sports that this tournament is likely his final competition in the sport.

Brian then went on to beat #9 Michael Colaiocco of Penn Thursday night 8-7 in a thrilling match in the second round. It was the second top ten wrestler Courtney (15-6) beat in the same day.

Next up for Courtney is a match versus top seed Roman Bravo-Young (19-0) of Penn State in the quarterfinals. Action begins Friday at 11 am on ESPNU.

Stay with 18 Sports for more on Courtney’s progress. Fello Athens grad AJ Burkhart was defeated in both of his matches at 184 pounds for Lehigh University.

Burkhart (14-15), wrestling in his first NCAA Tournament, lost his opening match to second seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State 21-7. AJ then dropped a tough decision to Iowa’s Abe Assad 9-3.

(Video – courtesy of ESPNU and Virginia Athletics)

