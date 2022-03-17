The Eiffel Tower is now 20 feet taller

Click here to read the full article. Bentley’s latest bespoke commission, a Bentayga Speed, may not be an actual rocket ship to the stars, but the space-themed SUV is built to perform like one. The model was requested by a client of the British carmaker’s Orlando, Florida dealership as an ode to the city’s local space coast. Created by the Mulliner design team, its carbon-fiber exterior is dressed in Cypress, a dark metallic grey with subtle green undertones that gives the 7-seater its meteor-like presence. All of the chrome typically found on Bentayga models has been replaced with a gloss black...

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO