BOSTON (CBS) — Way back in late November, Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded away from the Bruins. Now in late March, he’s still on the team … and he now has a two-year extension. The Bruins announced a two-year deal for the winger on Monday, hours before the NHL’s trade deadline. Then the deadline came and went, and DeBrusk remains a member of the Boston Bruins. His new contract will pay him $4 million per year over the next two seasons. It was assumed that DeBrusk was signed to provide some cost certainty for any team that might acquire his services...

NHL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO