ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada ranks 46th in study of educational success

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NySG6_0ei7ldUN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks No. 46 overall in a study of educational success at public schools.

The study, conducted in the first three weeks of January, scored school systems on 42 metrics in three categories: Student success, school quality and student safety. These factors were used to assess a student’s ability to succeed in school, as well as physical and mental health.

Here are the rankings. Hover over a state for scores in each category:

Nevada's highest rank came in student safety (No. 21). California had the worst ranking for safety.

A summary of each category appears below:

Student success - A direct measurement of how students are performing in school and predictive metrics of their ability to succeed in life after primary and secondary education. Sample key criteria include - Standardized test scores, graduation rates, sports participation, and retention rates.

School quality - A measure of the resources and support materials accessible to a student in school. Sample key criteria include - Ratio of teachers to students, the number of school healthcare professionals per student, the average experience level of teachers, and the existence of health programs.

Student safety - A measure of the student's safety in their learning environment. Sample key criteria include - incidences of physical and cyberbullying, threats of physical attacks, and drug usage.

Nevada ranks as the second least educated state in America

Nevada's score was weighed down by two big factors:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fuVN_0ei7ldUN00

The Silver state ranked No. 49 among all states for its high dropout rate, around 14%.

The student-teacher ratio also brought Nevada down in the list, with a ranking of No. 47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGiP9_0ei7ldUN00

For more on the methodology used in the study, see the full Scholaroo study .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

G Corleone
1d ago

These low scores, yet teacher unions want to teach sexual identity/choices to K-3? Like that will really help students succeed in life, not Math and English.

Reply
4
Related
8 News Now

Most cannabis workers in Nevada are white men, new study shows

There are now almost 23,000 people in Nevada that have an active cannabis agent card allowing them to legally work in the industry. Nevada released the findings of its 2022 demographic study of card holders. In all 15,936 people responded to the study. The state figures it had around 70% of card holders responded.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
8 News Now

Pool hiring season begins across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pool season in Southern Nevada is here and now many businesses are in a rush to fill seasonal positions across the valley. When temperatures go up that means a hiring frenzy and in an already difficult hiring market, Shane Huish says Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon are looking to get […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A look at Las Vegas 2 years after Nevada’s COVID-19 shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday marked two years since Governor Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada would be closing for business as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. “This is affecting the lives of our citizens. People are dying,” Sisolak had said in his announcement. “It’s incumbent upon the people of this state to take this seriously.” […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Education#Student Success#Learning Environment#Mental Health
8 News Now

Las Vegas business owners continue to navigate pandemic changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Two years ago, businesses were forced to close as COVID-19 became a reality in Las Vegas. Some businesses reopened, but others made the tough decision to remain closed. Fitness studio “Sweat. Inspire. Live.” was one of the businesses forced to make a change due to the pandemic. “I owned a fitness studio, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

8 News Now

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy