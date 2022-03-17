Marion man arrested for shooting at person after fight

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man has been arrested after police say he shot at another person after a physical fight escalated.

On Tuesday, Shymire Reaves, 19, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun (2 counts), failure to stop on command of an officer, resisting arrest, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

On Monday, Reaves is accused of an incident that occurred on Rosewood Drive where he and another person got into a physical fight before retrieved a firearm from his waist area, pointed it at the victim, and discharged the firearm in the direction of the victim, according to police. Reaves then fled the scene of the incident before authorities arrived.

Officers later found Reaves sitting on the hood of his vehicle in the 800 block of Georgetown Street and told him they had a warrant for his arrest.

Reaves fled from officers on foot, causing a pursuit, according to police. An officer was able to locate him hiding behind a home on the corner of Georgetown Street and Phillips Street.

Reaves resisted arrest, but officers were able to restrain him, according to police. Officer said during the incident they were able to located a 9MM handgun with an extended magazine in Reaves right pocket.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center without bond.

