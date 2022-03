The status of one of Auburn’s most versatile players is in question as the second-seeded Tigers head into the Round of 32. Jaylin Williams exited Friday’s 80-61 win against Jacksonville State after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Walker Kessler and chipping two teeth during the second half against the 15th-seeded Gamecocks. Williams will undergo dental work to repair the damaged teeth, and he will be evaluated for a concussion before he can be cleared to play, according to head coach Bruce Pearl.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO