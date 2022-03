What should you do with your 401(k) when leaving your employer?. Well, you’ve got many options. But if you decide to roll it over to an IRA and work with an adviser know this: The brokers, insurance agents, registered investment advisers and others of that ilk who provide “advice and recommendations” for IRA rollovers must comply with a long — and we do mean long — list of duties imposed upon them by the Department of Labor’s Fiduciary Rule 3.0.

