Four juvenile suspects arrested, 1 wanted after escaping from Bridge City detention center

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police say 4 juvenile suspects have been arrested and another is at large after they reportedly escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Thursday, March 17.

According to the facility, police are actively searching the New Orleans area, with detectives set up in “strategic areas near their domiciles.

Police say 4 suspects were arrested in St. Landry Parish. Two of the suspects are confirmed to be from Opelousas, another is from New Orleans. It is unclear where the other 2 suspects are from

Officials say guards noticed the escapees missing on Thursday morning after searching the facility. It is believed they escaped through an attic space.

A spokesperson told WGNO they credit “human error on their part” for the missing juveniles, adding that “someone wasn’t doing their due diligence” when the escape happened.

The facility is expected to release an official statement later on Thursday.

Neighbors in the Bridge City and Harahan area were alerted of the five teens escaping.

Harlee Underwood lives nearby and said when she got the alert she got scared.

“Not enough security officers watching them. This is happening way too often, just close it down,” she said.

Back in November of 2021, three juveniles escaped and were later caught about two weeks later.

“You just have to keep your guard up. Just keep your doors locked at all times. I mean how do you think they ended up in there in the first place. They committed a crime, and they are going to commit crimes to try and stay out of it,” she said.

