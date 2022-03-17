Balloon Museum celebrates women in ballooning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum has a new exhibition titled, “In Their Words: Stories by Women on the Ground and in the Air.” The exhibition is kicking off Saturday with a special evening full of activities, continuing the museum’s S.T.E.A.M. Nights at the Balloon Museum programming.

As part of the greater exhibit, people can hear first-hand stories from women who piloted balloons all over the world. There will also be a photo booth available to take pictures with the pilots and collectable, women in ballooning trading cards.

Saturday night’s special “S.T.E.A.M. Nights” event will feature aerial performances by AirDance NM. The evening will also include live music, a food truck, hands-on ballooning activities, VARA wine bar and a balloon glow by a local women-lead ballooning group.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum off Alameda Boulevard. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Either option carries the same standard cost of admission. Admission to the event is $6 for adults ($5 with New Mexico ID), $4 for seniors 65 and older, $3 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and under.

For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Balloon Museum website at the following web address: cabq.gov/balloon

