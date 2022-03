The announcement last May by Porsche that Team Penske will run the factory cars in the World Endurance Championship, as well the IMSA SportsCar Championship, on the arrival of its new LMDh prototype in 2023 was nothing short of momentous. It meant the US giant would be ending long absences from not only world championship motor racing but also the Le Mans 24 Hours. Only those historic returns won't be made next year: they are happening right now in 2022.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO