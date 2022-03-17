Alvin Parks and Recreation

Alvin Parks and Recreation Lights Out Easter Egg Hunt

Date: April 14th

Time: 8:00pm

Register Here:

Lights out Egg Hunt 0-2 https://bit.ly/32TqXiX

Lights out Egg Hunt 2-3 https://bit.ly/3ydUKPf

Lights out Egg Hunt 4-5 https://bit.ly/3uMgEsT

Lights out Egg Hunt 6-8 https://bit.ly/31vPTwJ

Lights out Egg Hunt 9-12 https://bit.ly/31vUuyQ

Lights out Egg Hunt Special Needs https://bit.ly/3rI0gbC

​

The Alvin Parks and recreation will use this site to share information regarding special events, programs, construction, and general news.

