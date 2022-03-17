ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin Parks and Recreation Lights Out Easter Egg Hunt

 1 day ago

Alvin Parks and Recreation

Alvin Parks and Recreation Lights Out Easter Egg Hunt
Date: April 14th
Time: 8:00pm
Register Here:
Lights out Egg Hunt 0-2 https://bit.ly/32TqXiX
Lights out Egg Hunt 2-3 https://bit.ly/3ydUKPf
Lights out Egg Hunt 4-5 https://bit.ly/3uMgEsT
Lights out Egg Hunt 6-8 https://bit.ly/31vPTwJ
Lights out Egg Hunt 9-12 https://bit.ly/31vUuyQ
Lights out Egg Hunt Special Needs https://bit.ly/3rI0gbC

The Alvin Parks and recreation will use this site to share information regarding special events, programs, construction, and general news.
We encourage you to submit questions, comments and concerns, but please note that the City of Alvin reserves the right to delete or block submissions that contain vulgar language, personal attacks of any kind, encouragement of violence or other criminal activity, material of sexual nature, solicitation of commerce, infringement on copyrights or trademarks or offensive comments that target or disparage any ethnic, racial or religious group.
Please note that user comments expressed on this site do not necessarily reflect the opinions or positions of Alvin city government, its officers or employees. Further, the City of Alvin is not responsible for the content posted by individual users on their own sites and pages. If you have any questions operation of this site, please contact Alvin Parks and Recreation Department.0 Comments

Leave a Reply.

Comments / 0

Bay Area Entertainer

Hot new food spot COMING SOON!!!!!!!

B’s Southern Kitchen the latest eatery coming to the La Marque area. ​Here at B’s you can expect fresh and flavorful food that will have your taste buds dancing and your belly happy. We will offer a wide variety of options to cater to all pallets from our slab packs to our Smack’n wing dinners, so come check us out our doors will be open SOON!!!!!!.
LA MARQUE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Get ready for the fish fry

· Come join us Saturday, March 26 for our first Campaign Fundraiser!. Enjoy your traditional family and friends' backyard Fish Fry!. Fresh Hot Fish, Music, Basketball, Yard Games, and Moonwalks!
