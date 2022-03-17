ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Reggaeton con Religion: Farruko, Don Omar & More Artists Who’ve Embraced Faith

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Throughout the years, a wave of Latin music artists have embraced their religious beliefs and stamped them on their music — such as Juan Luis Guerra, Yuri, and Ricardo Montaner. Artists in the reggaetón and Latin hip-hop worlds have recently been following suit.

Whether they have opted to retire from the industry to follow their religious path, or have released music detailing their spiritual connections, here are some of the artists who have embraced their faith.

ALMIGHTY

The Cuban-born, Puerto Rican-raised rapper kicked off the year with Genelipsis , his first full-fledged Christian album (the title blends the words Genesis and Apocalypse) with 32 tracks that have a hard-hitting messaging devoted to God. In 2019, he announced that he would stop making “the devil’s music” and devote himself to God.

DON OMAR

Don Omar is behind several big Billboard Latin Songs hits, including the chart-topping bangers “Dutty Love,” “Taboo,” and “Danza Kuduro.” In 2021, Don (real name: William Omar Landrón Rivera) released “Agradecido” (Grateful), a down-tempo hip-hop track where he counts his blessings and elaborates on his connection with God. Over the groove, he pens an ultra-personal and sincere track about being grateful for being alive, his family, his fans, and even being at peace with colleagues who were once his competition.

EL GENERAL

The former Panamanian artist, known for the jams “Muevelo, Muevelo” and “Rica y Apretadita,” is one of the pioneers of reggae plena, and often credited as one of the inspirations behind the reggaetón genre. After a nearly 20-year trajectory, El General announced his retirement from the music industry and became a Jehova’s Witness in 2004.

FARRUKO

During a concert in Miami last month, the artist born Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado preached the word of God to the audience multiple times. “God loves you just the way you are,” he told the packed venue. “We’re all sinners, none of us are perfect.” Farruko expressed that even though he had all the money and success in the world, he would feel empty and cry at night. At the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro, where he received the Urban Excellence special award, the artist assured audiences that he’s not retiring: “I’m not saying goodbye, I’m just making a transition in my life — and you’re going to meet the best Farruko.”

HECTOR “EL FATHER” DELGADO

After a 16-year trajectory, Hector “El Father” Delgado — of famed reggaetón duo Hector y Tito — left the act and joined the Missionary Pentecostal Christian Church in Puerto Rico in 2008. With the duo, he scored various Billboard hits including the 2003 set La Historia Live, which peaked at No. 4 on Top Latin Albums. As a solo act, he has released two studio albums. He currently preaches in his homeland and continues to release Christian music, as heard in his 2021 LP La Hora Cero .

LARY OVER

Lary Over, who signed a record deal with Carbon Fiber Music (helmed by chart-topping artist Farruko and industry leader Franklin Martinez), is another artist who has been recently missing in action. Known for the hard-hitting singles “Solo” and “Subete,” the Salvadorian artist last released music (“Bella Bella” with Akim and Milly) or posted on his Instagram in 2021. In an interview , Farruko explained that Lary has found his religious path.

TITO EL BAMBINO

During the heart of the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Tito El Bambino — who stamps his songs with “Dios Los Bendiga” — connected on Instagram Live with motivational speakers and pastors, such as Marcos Yaroide and Christian music singer Marcos Witt, to keep his followers’ faith alive during the challenging times. “Everything might be closed, but heaven is still open, and that is the most important thing,” Tito tells Billboard .

VICO C

Reggaetón pioneer Vico C (real name: Luis Armando Lozada) released a 10-track album Christian rap album called Aquel Que Habia Muerto in 1998, after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Though the Puerto Rican star, behind hits like “Me Acuerdo,” “5 de Septiembre,” and “Desahogo,” has not entirely retired from the urban genre, he has been vocal about his beliefs in his music.

VOLTIO

Best known for the reggaetón classic “Chulin, Chulin, Chunfly,” and for landing collabs with Beyoncé, Jerry Rivera, and Tego Calderon, to name a few, genre pioneer Voltio converted to Christianity in 2014. Defined as a “born-again” Christian, the Puerto Rican artist even co-hosted a Christian radio show with Hector “El Father” Delgado.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Maneskin and More Set to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. iHeart Radio has set performers for the upcoming 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin all newly announced to perform on the March 22 telecast. The five join two other artists who were previously announced for roles in the event and are now confirmed for performances as well — host LL Cool J, who teased a special performance for the night, and Jennifer Lopez, who will be receiving the iHeart Radio Icon Award during the ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion, Aldean and Måneskin all have three nominations each....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & Future Are "Petty Too"

Lil Durk's delayed album, 7220, finally arrived today. So far, it doesn't seem to disappoint, keeping the Chi-town rapper's hot streak going-- a streak he himself is apparently feeling, too. The album was initially supposed to drop on the same day as Kanye West's Donda 2 (although, did Donda 2...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Rick Ross Believes That Hip Hop Is Already Embracing LGBTQ+ Rappers

Over the last few years, hip hop has seen the emergence of a wave of LGBTQ+ artists, probably at the forefront of the wave being Lil Nas X. Now, LGBTQ+ artists like Saucy Santana are making a name for themselves in the industry as well. FOX Soul’s Quentin Latham recently...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Luis Guerra
Person
Ricardo Montaner
Person
Gerardo Ortiz
Person
Nicky Jam
Person
Farruko
Person
Don Omar
Club 93.7

Lil Durk Claims His Record Label Gave Him $40 Million

Lil Durk claims he's secured a sizable bag from his record label, Alamo Records, which was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment last year. On Sunday (March 13), the Chicago rapper hopped on Twitter to boast about his alleged major come up. "My label gave me 40million let’s talk bout it," he tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae#Cuban#Puerto Rican#Christian
thesource.com

Associate of Lil Durk Calls Out DaBaby Following Joint Album Release With NBA YoungBoy

Last Friday, DaBaby and NBA Youngboy would release their highly anticipated joint album, Better Than You. The collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time for the artists, as it’s safe to say, following the recent series of events, both DaBaby and NBA Youngboy could be the most hated in the industry at this moment.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
Urban Islandz

Diddy Remembers Biggie Smalls As Greatest Rapper Of All Time, New NFT collection Launches

Diddy says Biggie Smalls is the greatest rapper of all-time. Yesterday marks the 25th anniversary of one of the legends in the hip-hop genre. It was on, March 9, 25 years ago, that the world was rocked by the news that the Notorious B.I.G. was gunned down at the age of 24 in Los Angeles. He was shot four times, and even though, over the years, many conspiracy theories have popped up, his murder remains unsolved.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Instagram
24/7 Wall St.

Solo Artists Who Were More Successful Than Their Bands

It’s hard enough making it big in the music business once, but doing it twice is something of a miracle. Nevertheless, numerous artists who first found stardom as members of groups have gone on to outreach their earlier heights as solo artists.   For some performers, the transition from group member to solo star may have […]
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Album Brings Listeners Into His Personal Orbit

Click here to read the full article. The past few years have been filled with a whirlwind of major wins for Lil Durk, as he established himself as a bonafide star and the most popular rap artist from Chicago outside of Kanye West. With a string of high-profile features, a blockbuster collaborative album with Lil Baby, and the release of his most successful solo album to date (The Voice) behind him, the phenom continues to push forward with his new album, 7220. Channeling the pain endured from the 2020 death of his artist and close friend King Von, as well...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rapper/Producer Crank Lucas Delivers The Goods With “Rap Insurance”

Crank Lucas is a rapper, producer and content creator from Largo, MD. After engineering in the DMV area for years and winning awards such as DMV Producer of the Year in 2015, he began making comedic content based around rappers and producers in the studio that quickly went viral. Also...
MUSIC
Billboard

All of Nicky Jam’s No. 1 Billboard Hits on Hot Latin Songs: ‘El Perdon,’ ‘X’ & More

Click here to read the full article. Happy birthday, Nicky Jam! The Puerto Rican artist turns 41 years old today (March 17), and to celebrate, Billboard highlights all of the artist’s number one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart. In total, Nicky, who’s currently on his Infinity 2022 Tour, has 55 entries including 17 Top 10 hits, and five No. 1 bangers. His first No. 1 on the chart arrived in 2015 with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdon,” song that spent a total of 58 weeks on the chart. Below, check out the rest of the tracks: “El Perdón” with Enrique Iglesias The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tainy, Wisin & Yandel, Jesús Omar Tarazón & More Among 2022 BMI Latin Awards Winners

Click here to read the full article. Tainy, Wisin & Yandel and Jesús Omar Tarazón were among the big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards on Tuesday night (March 15) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, the legendary reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel were honored with the special BMI President’s Award for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the Latin music community, which span over 20 years and continue to influence the next generation of songwriters, according to the music rights organization. In their speech, the pair explained that “before being successful, touching the sky, we...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From King Princess, Muna, Remi Wolf & More

Click here to read the full article. Looking for some new music from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From King Princess‘s touching new single, to Muna’s electro-pop-tinged return, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below. King Princess, “For My Friends” Sometimes, it’s important to let the people you love know that you’re grateful for them. That’s exactly what King Princess sets out to do on “For My Friends,” her heartwarming new song that reflects on that special...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

84
Followers
272
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy