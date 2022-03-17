MSU starts second relationship violence survey

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s second Know More Campaign started up on Wednesday.

The survey is open to MSU staff, faculty and students to discuss the policies, perceptions and cultures surrounding interpersonal violence and sexual misconduct amongst undergraduate students.

According to MSU, the survey takes an estimated 15 minutes to finish.

Eligible MSU community members should have received an email from KNOWMORE.MSU@RTI.org .

The survey initiative is being led by the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup.

“The more responses that we get and the more people we hear from, the better sense we have that we’re getting a clear and complete picture of the climate and the culture here at MSU,” said Carrie Moylan, an associate professor at MSU, as well as a core member of the survey initiative. “We learned a lot in that 2019 survey that we fed into the formation of the strategic plan, and we thought carefully about how this data and this information could teach us where we needed to put additional energy.”

The data is collected and analyzed by RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research organization that was contracted with MSU.

“In the 2019 survey we saw that most people who experienced sexual assault or harassment confided in a friend or colleague, and far fewer reached out to MSU’s network of support services,” said Moylan. “We recognized the need to educate our whole community about how to support survivors, which is the one of the goals of the Support More initiative.”

“The data from this survey really helps us understand the needs in our community and provides us with guidance about how we can all play a part in improving the climate at MSU.”

A final survey report is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.