ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU starts second relationship violence survey

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzbVw_0ei7dBgT00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s second Know More Campaign started up on Wednesday.

The survey is open to MSU staff, faculty and students to discuss the policies, perceptions and cultures surrounding interpersonal violence and sexual misconduct amongst undergraduate students.

According to MSU, the survey takes an estimated 15 minutes to finish.

Eligible MSU community members should have received an email from KNOWMORE.MSU@RTI.org .

The survey initiative is being led by the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup.

“The more responses that we get and the more people we hear from, the better sense we have that we’re getting a clear and complete picture of the climate and the culture here at MSU,” said Carrie Moylan, an associate professor at MSU, as well as a core member of the survey initiative. “We learned a lot in that 2019 survey that we fed into the formation of the strategic plan, and we thought carefully about how this data and this information could teach us where we needed to put additional energy.”

The data is collected and analyzed by RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research organization that was contracted with MSU.

“In the 2019 survey we saw that most people who experienced sexual assault or harassment confided in a friend or colleague, and far fewer reached out to MSU’s network of support services,” said Moylan. “We recognized the need to educate our whole community about how to support survivors, which is the one of the goals of the Support More initiative.”

“The data from this survey really helps us understand the needs in our community and provides us with guidance about how we can all play a part in improving the climate at MSU.”

A final survey report is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

MDHHS, task force to look into racism in MI CPS

The Child Welfare Improvement Task Force's recommendations address issues such as children going into foster care because of the effects of poverty, youth who could live with family members instead being placed in non-relative foster homes, and children of color being a disproportionate percentage of those in congregate care facilities.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan seeing 1,385 COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 2,770 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths since Thursday. That means over the last two days, the state is averaging 770 cases per day. Ingham County has seen 52,947 total cases with 716 total deaths. Eaton County has seen 22,111 total cases with 371 total deaths. Clinton County […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Rti International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WLNS

MSU walks off Houston Baptist in home-opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After spending the first 14 games of the season on the road, the Michigan State baseball team had its home-opener on Friday against Houston Baptist, who is coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman. The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, after Parker Edwards hit […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy