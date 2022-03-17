CITY ADMINISTRATION OUTLINES POSSIBLE USES OF ARPA FUNDS

March 17, 2022 - Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration has developed a plan that outlines possible uses of the $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the City of Fort Wayne is receiving.

The City of Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Plan is scheduled to be introduced at City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, March 22. It will be an introduction reading into the record. Discussion and possible adoption would come at a later date. The draft plan can be found below as a PDF.

The plan was developed with participation from the City Administration, City government division and department leaders, City Council, and community members. The City of Fort Wayne engaged Crowe as a consultant to provide professional expertise and lead the preparation of the plan.

Like many municipalities across the country, City leaders have been deliberate and thoughtful on this process in order to adhere to federal rules and eligibility criteria while providing an opportunity to meet the biggest needs in Fort Wayne using areas of focus.

Eligible uses:

*To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

*To respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

*For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency

Areas of focus:

*Build strong and healthy communities - $13 million – Improve the mental and physical health of Fort Wayne community and its residents

*Strengthen neighborhoods - $18.2 million – Invest in vital infrastructure to support our community and help it thrive

*Reenergize our City - $6.3 million – Support efforts to raise the community’s profile and boost the local economy

*Secure resilient City operations - $13.3 million – Provide continuity and drive excellence in the provision of government services to achieve maximum benefit for residents

“Our top priority is to continue to ensure the needs of our residents and businesses are being met through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our suggested outline for the use of ARPA dollars is an important duty that we take seriously and is designed to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction,” said Mayor Henry. “Our focus on health, economic development, neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks positions our community for continued growth and success.”